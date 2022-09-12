ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

NEWStalk 870

Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon

The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested. On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater. According to witnesses as well as...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda

Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect

A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?

A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences

K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing. Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Car Slams Into Viera’s Bakery in Downtown Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Two were hurt and damage was reported at Viera's Bakery in Downtown Pasco Monday afternoon, after a car, said to be driving too fast, tried taking a left and slammed right into the bakery at 4th and Lewis. Police say they found three people inside the car, two of whom were unconscious. They were rushed to Kadlec Medical Center. Their condition is not known. A third victim fled on foot after the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and DUI may be a possible factor. Crews were at the scene trying to clean up debris from the crash Monday afternoon.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal

Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night. Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water. The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22

As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]

Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

