(Pasco, WA) -- Two were hurt and damage was reported at Viera's Bakery in Downtown Pasco Monday afternoon, after a car, said to be driving too fast, tried taking a left and slammed right into the bakery at 4th and Lewis. Police say they found three people inside the car, two of whom were unconscious. They were rushed to Kadlec Medical Center. Their condition is not known. A third victim fled on foot after the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and DUI may be a possible factor. Crews were at the scene trying to clean up debris from the crash Monday afternoon.

PASCO, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO