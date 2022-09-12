Read full article on original website
Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon
The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested. On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater. According to witnesses as well as...
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda
Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High
Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?
A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences
K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing. Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.
Car Slams Into Viera’s Bakery in Downtown Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Two were hurt and damage was reported at Viera's Bakery in Downtown Pasco Monday afternoon, after a car, said to be driving too fast, tried taking a left and slammed right into the bakery at 4th and Lewis. Police say they found three people inside the car, two of whom were unconscious. They were rushed to Kadlec Medical Center. Their condition is not known. A third victim fled on foot after the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and DUI may be a possible factor. Crews were at the scene trying to clean up debris from the crash Monday afternoon.
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal
Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night. Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water. The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near...
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Evacuations Ordered in Umatilla County after Wildfire There
(Hermiston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Fire District One says they had to shut down U.S. Highway 730 from McNary to Hat Rock due to four wildfires totaling roughly 100-acres that forced the evacuation of a campground and two homes Wednesday afternoon. This broke out at 1:10pm. No reports of any injuries.
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!
West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22
As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]
Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
