whbl.com
COVID Infections Rise Again in Wisconsin, But Deaths Stay Low
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again in Wisconsin, with the state Department of Health Services reporting the seven-day average of new cases at 1,097, with 1,317 reported on Tuesday. Deaths aren’t up, however, and haven’t been for some time. Three new deaths were reported...
whbl.com
Wayne Homstad
Surrounded by family, Wayne Joseph Homstad, 77, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, died Saturday,. September 10, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan County. Wayne was born April 18, 1945, in La Crosse Wisconsin to Faye (Huntzicker) and James E. Homstad who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years,...
whbl.com
Nancy Spalinger
Nancy Meissner Spalinger, 90, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, went to be with her Lord on September 15th, 2022. She was born February 5th, 1932 and was the daughter of Arthur and Lillian Meissner. She attended schools in Sheboygan and graduated from North High School in 1950. Nancy was united in marriage...
whbl.com
Marquette Poll Shows Incumbents Leading in Governor, Senate Races
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The incumbents are ahead in the Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races, but it’s not by a wide margin. Those are the results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. The poll shows Democratic Gov. Tony Evers leading Republican challenger Tim Michels 47%-44%, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes 49%-48% among likely voters.
whbl.com
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate
A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
whbl.com
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
whbl.com
Mary Kistner
Mary Ann Kistner, 78, of Elkhart Lake, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice following a courageous 3 year battle with breast cancer. Born December 8, 1943 in Sheboygan, Mary was a daughter of the late Francis and Janet Kautzer Koehler. She attended...
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Launches New App for Easier access to Request City Services, Report Issues, and Ask Questions
Announced on September 8, 2022, the City of Sheboygan revealed a new app that create a new avenue for citizens to request city services, report issues, and ask questions. The app, called “Sheboygan, WI” will also give citizens contact information for elected officials, links to city social media platforms, parks and facilities, business directory, animal and pet information, Route Shout and transportation resources courtesy of Shoreline Metro.
whbl.com
Terry Riemer
Terry T. Riemer, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Aurora Medical. He was born on November 27, 1960, in Sheboygan to the late Oscar and Yvonne (Pantel) Riemer. He attended local schools. Terry was employed at Richardson's Furniture for the. majority of his working career. Most...
whbl.com
Bow hunt begins Saturday
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The archery and crossbow deer season in Wisconsin starts Saturday at sunrise. Matt Esser is the DNR West Central District Deer Biologist and a hunter himself. He says he enjoys going out this time of year while it’s still warm because he can take his kids with him without getting too cold.
whbl.com
Ezequiel Figueroa
Ezequiel Figueroa Jr., age 24, from Othello, Washington, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He attended school within the Sheboygan Area School District and graduated in 2016 from Central High School. Ezequiel was currently pursuing a barbering degree at Academy of Beauty Professionals in Green Bay and was expected to graduate within the coming weeks. Ezequiel enjoyed being surrounded by his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had such a charismatic personality, with a bright infectious smile. He made sure to make others always feel welcomed. Ezequiel also devoted a lot of his time at the gym, always striving to be better than yesterday.
whbl.com
Kohl’s Is Ready To Hire For The Holidays
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl’s says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It’s also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce...
whbl.com
Ruth Sacke
Ruth Sacke, age 73 of Sheboygan passed away late Tuesday evening September. 13, 2022. Ruth was born March 21, 1949, in Sheboygan to the late Harvey and. Genevieve (Pirrung) Paske. Ruth graduated from South High School in 1967. She. enjoyed golfing and time spent with family. Survivors include her brother...
whbl.com
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
whbl.com
Week 5 High School Football Preview
Berlin (3-1, 2-0) @ Plymouth (4-0, 2-0); 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Since defeating Sheboygan North 28-21 in week 1, Plymouth has scored no fewer than 36 points in a game across their last 3 games. Plymouth has won every match against Berlin in the last five years. Their last loss to Berlin was a 28-21, week 4 game in 2017.
