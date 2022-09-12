ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

E! News

See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession

Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
Robb Report

How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands

The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
The Guardian

Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was

In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
Daily Mail

Aboriginal activist says the Queen's death is a time to rejoice: 'We can’t mourn something that has colonised us for so many generations'

A controversial indigenous activist has sparked heated debate by declaring she won't grieve the Queen's death and views her legacy as an embodiment of colonisation. King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch's new leader following Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. With the world mourning her...
