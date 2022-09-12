Read full article on original website
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession
Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson tells Meghan Markle what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to apartheid hero
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
FOXBusiness
Bank of England says currency with Queen Elizabeth's image has legal tender after her death
Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England notified the public that paper currency bearing her image was still legal tender. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, hours after doctors became concerned about her health. New currency featuring an...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession
Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands
The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was
In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
Aboriginal activist says the Queen's death is a time to rejoice: 'We can’t mourn something that has colonised us for so many generations'
A controversial indigenous activist has sparked heated debate by declaring she won't grieve the Queen's death and views her legacy as an embodiment of colonisation. King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch's new leader following Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. With the world mourning her...
