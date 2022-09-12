ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas State Forest Festival brings fun for whole family

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Texas State Forest Festival is being held from Sept. 15, to Sept. 18. The festival, which is held every year in Lufkin, has a cornucopia of attractions like, roller coasters, fun houses, competitions, axe throwing, wood carving and of course live music and food. The festival is open […]
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Government
City
Ben Wheeler, TX
State
Texas State
City
Pittsburg, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
City
Gilmer, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
CBS19

Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#East Texas#Localevent#Fall Festival#Arts Festival#Arts Crafts#Texas Rose Festival#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Countryfest
101.5 KNUE

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skelly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Classic Rock 96.1

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
DENTON, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

2 East Texas Lakes on Best Bass Fishing Lakes in the Country List

East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas. The fishing is so good that this past year two major bass tournaments took place on East Texas lakes, Lake Fork and Lake Palestine. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms how good the fishing is here with two East Texas lakes in the top 10 in the country for bass fishing.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy