Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the middle of a massive tour in support of their two new albums released this year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen—their first new music since 2016's The Getaway. Though they've been playing huge stadiums such as Fenway Park in Boston and Soldier Field in Chicago, on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), they got a little more intimate with their fans thanks to a stop at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO