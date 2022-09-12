The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest

Read full article on original website
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One
Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
Scariest? World’s #1 Largest Halloween Haunted House Attraction Is Here in Texas!
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Grammy-winning Tejano music artist Sunny Sauceda playing free concert in Arlington
Saturday, Sept. 17, the Arlington Mayor's Latino Advisory Council will host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Levitt Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Barbie Malibu’s Pop-Up Truck Will Make Two Stops In The DFW Area
Do you miss the Hello Kitty truck? Don’t worry, Barbie is here to cheer you up!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour (say that five times in a row) will be making two stops in the DFW area this month. Mark the dates and make sure to say happy 50th birthday to iconic OG California girl, Malibu Barbie after you’ve checked all the merchandise she’s bringing with her.
Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings
It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
World's largest interactive fountain now open in Dallas
DALLAS — Fall may be approaching, but the summer heat's still looming around North Texas. Fortunately, there's a new attraction that'll help hundreds of people cool off in Dallas. Klyde Warren Park has announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, which is now the world's tallest interactive fountain....
Majestic Realty Is Remaking Fort Worth’s Stockyards
Majestic Realty’s recent acquisition of the Stockyards Hotel, its restaurant, and saloon began with a cold call. The buyers couldn’t figure out who owned it, even after extensive research. “We left a message with the front desk and said, ‘Please have the owner call,’” says Craig Cavileer, executive vice president at Majestic. Bob McLean, who had owned the property for the past 35 years, responded and agreed to meet with Cavileer and Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development. Soon after, they shook hands on a deal. Word of the sale leaked out, and a bidding war ensued, but McLean’s word was gold. “It’s just authentic Texas business and hospitality,” Wilkie says.
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
An Air Show Like No Other
Everyone loves a good air show. The action from tactical fighter jets performing precision maneuvers a few hundred feet above your head is fast-paced and exciting. The wide range of historical aircraft displays on the ground give onlookers and their families a chance to travel back in time and literally touch history. And yes, you can meet real pilots, marvel at professional skydivers, take amazing photos and selfies, eat the best food, buy souvenirs, and so much more.
Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter
It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
North Texas-native nails America’s Got Talent finale performance, to release debut album Wednesday night
If you don't know his name just yet, you're sure about to learn and love it after watching not only his incredible America's Got Talent finale performance but maybe him winning the whole show.
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
These are the best restaurants for pasta in Dallas, per Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on. Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this...
Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event
DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
With a Proven Team and Gorgeous Design, This New Italian Restaurant Could Be Dallas’ Next Hot Spot
Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots) In 2006, Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun opened their first restaurant, Shinsei, along Inwood Road, where the neighborhood spot has endured for its great sushi and see-and-be-seen allure. In 2017, the Dallas duo debuted their popular Lovers Seafood and Market just a couple of blocks away. And on September 26, Fearing and Rathburn will complete their Inwood area trifecta with Dea, an upscale Italian spot serving steaks, fish, and homemade pasta.
