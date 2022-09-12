Palmer Park's grandest destination in reach however you choose

You can drive to the grandest view in Palmer Park, an overlook called, of course, Grandview. But why not earn it?

"Earn" is a strong word for our latest trek covering modest mileage and elevation. Along with the multicolored bluffs, forests and sweeping vistas from this rugged expanse in Colorado Springs' urban core, the beauty of Palmer Park is in how you can choose your adventure. It's an obvious destination for mountain biking and running. Lately, we were satisfied with a gentle hike to that destination with the loftiest name around.

We started from the parking lot by the Reyner stables, along Paseo Road. We crossed the road and turned left on the trail paralleling the fence, passing the first of the newer, sturdier signs the city parks department has recently posted around the trail network.

About a quarter-mile in, we followed the sign pointing right and continued on South Cañon Trail through oak and pine. At the parking lot, the trail continues straight up brief rock steps.

South Cañon Trail ascends to Grandview Trail in Palmer Park.

In less than a mile, we came to the "T" for Grandview Trail and went right, west for Pikes Peak. At the junction ahead, we opted for Upper Grandview Trail, which affords a bit of adventure over rocks. If it seems you've lost the way, follow the tire and foot prints trending west.

Soon, a sign indicates the trail dead-ends to the left. That's at the marvelous overlook. On a clear day, you can see south to the Spanish Peaks and north to the craggy flat tops spotting the Palmer Divide. We went back the way we came.

Trip log: 2.8 miles round trip (out and back), 284 feet elevation gain, 6,605 feet max

Getting there: From Interstate 25, go east on Fillmore Street for about 2 miles to Union Boulevard, where Fillmore becomes North Circle Drive. Continue straight for about a half-mile and turn left on Paseo Road. Enter the park and follow to the lot by the stables (3254 Paseo Road).

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Hiking, biking and horses. Trails can be icy in winter; wear traction.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE