This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO