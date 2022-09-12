ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 1

Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Insider Hit List

Have you ever wondered to yourself, “Step Out Buffalo is great, but this is a lot. I wish there was a short list to point me in the right direction.” Or maybe, “I wonder where the SOB staff would send me today if i could talk to them personally…”.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
ubspectrum.com

‘I’m technically homeless’: UB students stranded after Air Buffalo delays opening

Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Chelsea Jones throughout this story.
BUFFALO, NY
beckersspine.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Virtual Reality Games#Vr#Video Game#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Owatch#Omni Arena#Vortex Vr
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: Sept. 14

Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news, releases, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 1. Fall Fest Coming to Resurgence Brewing. Resurgence’s Oktoberfest celebration, Fall Fest,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale

This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
HAMBURG, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022

Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes

For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade

On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Meet The Coaches that Help Make Soccer Shots Buffalo’s Premier Youth Soccer Program

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you played any type of sport as a kid— whether it was on a school team, in a recreational league, or even just with family members in your own backyard— you already know all about the positive effects playing sports can have on a child’s early life.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy