World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Friday and Saturday: Everything You Need to Know
The ultimate shopping fun happens Friday and Saturday at The World’s Largest Yard Sale at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. Come check out TONS of amazing vendors in the Fairgrounds Events Center and Expo Hall with thousands of great bargains and LOTS of Crafters. It’s a Shopping Extravaganza with thousands of items and bargains galore!
New: Experience the Unknown Dinner Club –Black Iron Bystro’s Modern Tasting Menu Concept
You may (or may not) look back at it fondly now, but the pandemic made many of us do new things. We learned how to work remotely. We learned how to remote school our kids. We learned how to make sourdough. We learned how not to drive. The pandemic also...
Have you ever wondered to yourself, “Step Out Buffalo is great, but this is a lot. I wish there was a short list to point me in the right direction.” Or maybe, “I wonder where the SOB staff would send me today if i could talk to them personally…”.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg set to reopen on September 22
The Chuck E. Cheese located at 4408 Milestrip Road has been remodeled and is set to reopen on September 22.
‘I’m technically homeless’: UB students stranded after Air Buffalo delays opening
Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Chelsea Jones throughout this story.
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
5 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: Sept. 14
Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news, releases, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 1. Fall Fest Coming to Resurgence Brewing. Resurgence’s Oktoberfest celebration, Fall Fest,...
From Buffalo to Hollywood: UB’s Rob Lieberman returns to his hometown
Before moving to Hollywood, Rob Lieberman promised himself that he wouldn’t become a jerk. He also promised himself that wouldn’t forget his hometown of Buffalo, even if he made it big. Over 40 years later, it’s clear that he hasn’t. The award-winning TV, film and commercial...
Upstate NY pizza shop named in Italian guide to best pizza in the world
If no one knows pizza like Italy does, then Upstate New York should pay attention as one of their own was recently named one of the best pizzerias not only in the U.S., but the entire world by an Italy-based website. The Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World...
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale
This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes
For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Construction resumes on development at former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Krog Group announced construction has resumed on the development at the former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo.
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
Meet The Coaches that Help Make Soccer Shots Buffalo’s Premier Youth Soccer Program
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you played any type of sport as a kid— whether it was on a school team, in a recreational league, or even just with family members in your own backyard— you already know all about the positive effects playing sports can have on a child’s early life.
