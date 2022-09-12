Read full article on original website
Stocks tumble after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday morning after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
Florida jobless rate stays at 2.7%
TALLAHASSEE - Florida’s unemployment rate might be about as low as it can go as it remained at 2.7 percent in August. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report showing the rate unchanged from July. The agency estimated 293,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July, while the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.
