Chiefs to work out former Chargers K Tristan Vizcaino on Monday

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are wasting no time bringing in kickers for tryouts with a short week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was temporarily replaced by S Justin Reid before returning to finish the game, but he was clearly limited by his ankle. It was heavily taped up and he only took one step when kicking a 54-yard field goal and extra points. It would make sense to rest Butker on the short week and give him a chance to be closer to 100% for Week 3.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson the Chiefs will host veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino for a workout on Monday.

Vizcaino has spent time with several NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. He has seven games played between those two teams, including six with the Chargers last season. During that span, he’s 9-for-10 on field goal attempts with a 47-yard long field goal. He’s also 12-of-17 on extra points and has 32 kickoffs with 14 career touchbacks.

Perhaps there is an element of a revenge game for Vizcaino here? He’d be going against the team that replaced him last season.

Expect the Chiefs to bring in some other kickers for tryouts on Monday as well. It’s worth noting that Elliott Fry, who the team signed last season when Butker caught COVID-19, is a free agent. He went 3-for-4 on field goals, 3-for-4 on extra points and had 8 kickoffs with five touchbacks in the Chiefs’ Week 16 game against the Steelers last year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

