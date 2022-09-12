ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Matters highlights our series on Black mental health issues

This week on Florida Matters, we highlight WUSF ahd Health News Florida's recent series focusing on the challenges Black Americans face as they try to maintain their mental health. WUSF and Health News Florida partnered on the project with Black-owned media outlets The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee...
Josh Rogers

Don Bolduc celebrates win in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary. In one of the final primary elections of 2022, New Hampshire voters chose Don Bolduc to face off with Democratic incumbents for Congress. He won by a razor thin margin. State Legislators Split On Health Safety Measures To Implement During...
Freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee feed red tide algae blooms in the Gulf, study concludes

University of Florida researchers partnered with the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation to examine about a decade of freshwater discharges and water quality reports. They proved that nutrient-laden freshwater, which is discharged into the Gulf of Mexico, intensifies existing red tide blooms based on consistent patterns.
