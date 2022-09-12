Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
State again targets the privacy clause in the fight over Florida's abortion law
Attorney General Ashley Moody's office filed a 40-page document urging the Florida Supreme Court to reject an emergency motion that would effectively put the 15-week ban on hold while a legal battle plays out. Reiterating its stance that a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution does not protect abortion rights,...
usf.edu
Florida pushes back on Medicaid class action suit over incontinence supplies
Attorneys for the state filed documents in federal court in Jacksonville disputing that two named plaintiffs had legal standing to pursue the case and arguing that it should not be considered as a class action. Florida is trying to fend off a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the Medicaid program...
usf.edu
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will have his day in court
A U.S. District Court judge will hear arguments Monday on whether suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated. Warren, along with attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, will present their cases before Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee. DeSantis suspended Warren last month, citing Warren's previous comments that he...
usf.edu
Florida Matters highlights our series on Black mental health issues
This week on Florida Matters, we highlight WUSF ahd Health News Florida's recent series focusing on the challenges Black Americans face as they try to maintain their mental health. WUSF and Health News Florida partnered on the project with Black-owned media outlets The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Josh Rogers
Don Bolduc celebrates win in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary. In one of the final primary elections of 2022, New Hampshire voters chose Don Bolduc to face off with Democratic incumbents for Congress. He won by a razor thin margin. State Legislators Split On Health Safety Measures To Implement During...
usf.edu
Freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee feed red tide algae blooms in the Gulf, study concludes
University of Florida researchers partnered with the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation to examine about a decade of freshwater discharges and water quality reports. They proved that nutrient-laden freshwater, which is discharged into the Gulf of Mexico, intensifies existing red tide blooms based on consistent patterns.
Comments / 0