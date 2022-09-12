Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Madison High School (Tallulah) knocked off Lafayette Renaissance Charter 26-6 on Thursday
Madison High School in Tallulah picked up their second straight win on Thursday in a 26-6 victory over Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. Jeremiah Marshall showed out in the win as he picked up two receiving touchdowns from 70 and 20 yards out that were thrown by quarterback Deuce Bolden. Bolden also had two rushing touchdowns as he finished with a total of four scores.
vicksburgnews.com
VJHS loss to Clinton 24-14 on Tuesday
Vicksburg Junior High School football team took a 24-14 loss to Clinton Junior High on Tuesday. Quarterback Jordan Clay threw two touchdowns to Jaquez Jones and he added a two-point conversion run. The Gator defense was led by Nick Carson, Jabari Jones, and Wallyss Curry who all racked up multiple...
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators volleyball team defeated Natchez on Tuesday
The Vicksburg High School volleyball team took down Natchez on Tuesday in three sets (25-9; 25-14; 25-18). Lili Kistler had a outstanding performance as she served 18 times and came up with eight aces, nine saves, and three blocks. Sha’Tora Knight had a great game with six blocks, 11 serves, four saves, and four aces.
WLBT
Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online. “People are frustrated because they don’t know...
Three-star OT Jordan Hall has an official visit scheduled to Jackson State
Jackson State has become a very popular program on the recruiting trail after head coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff were able to land Travis Hunter, the No. 1.
WLBT
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the water crisis that has been tormenting the city of Jackson, the Jackson State University football team will still host their home opener in the capital city. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Coach Deion Sanders confirmed that the Tigers will play at the Mississippi...
vicksburgnews.com
Rolling Fork native Caleb Ducking landed two touchdowns for Mississippi State
Rolling Fork native Caleb Ducking caught two touchdowns for Mississippi State University on Saturday. In a 39-17 win over Arizona, Ducking had seven catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The senior wide receiver played for South Delta High School before heading to Holmes CC and MSU. The Bulldogs will...
Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
WAPT
JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
Jackson State transitioning to new ticketing system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system. According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only […]
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour stops in Jackson
The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is stopping in Jackson, MS this Friday. The event is happening at the Jackson Convention Complex at 7 p.m. This year’s Award-Winning Artists are Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. Internet sensation NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the show. […]
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
WLBT
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Natchez Democrat
Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
