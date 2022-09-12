Madison High School in Tallulah picked up their second straight win on Thursday in a 26-6 victory over Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. Jeremiah Marshall showed out in the win as he picked up two receiving touchdowns from 70 and 20 yards out that were thrown by quarterback Deuce Bolden. Bolden also had two rushing touchdowns as he finished with a total of four scores.

TALLULAH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO