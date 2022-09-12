Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69
Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount. Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring 5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection above your...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists
Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
notebookcheck.net
Bluetti EB3A power station launches in Europe with fast recharging and eight outlets
The Bluetti EB3A power station has been launched in Europe. As previously reported, the device was showcased at IFA alongside the new Bluetti EP600 Powerstation, as a source of energy during a power grid outage or for providing power in your garden. The EB3A has a LiFePO4 battery pack with ‘super fast recharging’, going from 0 to 80% charge in 30 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition presented to combat the new DJI Osmo Action 3
GoPro has unveiled the Hero 11 Black, an action camera that it also available as the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. Available to order now, the Hero 11 Black has GoPro's latest 27 MP camera sensor, plus a 1,720 mAh battery but the same GoPro GP2 processor as its predecessor. The Hero 11 Black starts at US$399.98 or US$579.98 for GoPro subscribers if you opt for the Creator Edition.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image
BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi MIUI theme sets sail for iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, works only with Chinese ROMs for now
Apple's implementation of the Dynamic Island notch in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has definitely elicited a good number of wows from both the press and users alike. Dynamic Island is a cool new feature that makes the notch more utilitarian by using that space for notifications and activities.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi starts selling the POCO M5 and POCO M5s in Europe at a discount
A week ago, Xiaomi launched POCO M5 and POCO M5s, two smartphones that do not look like they belong to the same family. Still, the company has started selling both simultaneously and with identical introductory offers. Incidentally, early orders will receive double POCO points too, as well as two months subscription to YouTube Premium. However, only the POCO M5s also comes with a complimentary 33 W power adapter.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Gaming Monitor G24: New gaming monitor launches in Xiaomi's home market with a 165 Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi has launched a new gaming monitor under its Redmi brand. Sold as the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 in China, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will release the gaming monitor in other markets. Typically, the company launches some gaming monitors outside its home market, such as the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27" and the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34". However, it has not commented on the fate of the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 yet.
notebookcheck.net
LG ProBeam BU53PST 4K projector arrives with 300-in image
The LG ProBeam model BU53PST is a new projector designed for office space. The device was recently launched in Canada and became available in the US earlier this year. The 4K laser projector has a 0.94 to 1.14 throw ratio, which the company suggests makes it suitable for smaller meeting rooms. You can throw images from 40-in to 300-in (~102 to 762 cm) across, with a total of 8.3 million pixels and a maximum brightness of 5,000 lumens.
notebookcheck.net
Google revives Original Chips crisp campaign for upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, five months after the company previewed both at I/O 2022. Additionally, the Pixel 7 series will be joined by the Pixel Watch, the third device to run Wear OS 3.5. For some reason, Google Japan has brought back last year's advertising campaign where it turns its smartphones into crisps. As Google's images show, the Pixel 7 comes in 'Obsidian Pepper' and 'Salty Lemon, with the Pixel 7 Pro given 'Hazel Onion' and 'Snow Cheese' flavours.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
notebookcheck.net
GKD Mini Plus: New retro handheld arrives with Rockchip RK3566 chipset and a unique design
GKD has officially unveiled the Mini Plus, a retro gaming handheld with a 3.5-inch display and an entry-level chipset. According to the manufacturer, the panel operates at 640 x 480 pixels and is powered by the Rockchip RK3566, which has four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and a Mali-G52 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro receive second software update within a month
Only a few weeks have passed since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, replacements for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the second generation of smartwatches running One UI Watch. Arguably, the launch has not been a smooth one, not least because neither model recharge as quickly and are as thin as Samsung advertised. Also, it turns out that the D-Buckle Sport Band shipping with Galaxy Watch5 Pro models causes problems on some laptops.
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
notebookcheck.net
Yondaway Powchell Charger has storage compartment and can float on water
The Yondaway Powchell Charger is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. A fast charging powerbank is integrated inside the storage case, with plenty of room for your gadgets. You can also use external ports to charge your devices, powering a maximum of four gadgets simultaneously. Outputs include 65 W and 45 W...
Comments / 0