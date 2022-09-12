Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69
Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount. Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring 5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection above your...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6-series display and processor configurations supposedly leak out ahead of their launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. Even in the third quarter of 2022, leaks concerning flagship smartphones destined for a 2023 release are already springing in profusion. Some of the latest of these concern the OPPO "Find X6" series, which, as such, are painted as successors for the existing Find X5 and X5 Pro.
TechRadar
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold Show How Phones Are Evolving
Apple and Samsung are both rethinking the smartphone, but in very different ways. With its Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is changing how the iPhone's software displays information from apps and services. Samsung, on the other hand, is updating the physical shape of its phones through its foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphone lines.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, OPPO Find X6 Pro to debut with 1-inch main cameras
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Xiaomi brought the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to the market as the first mainstream device with a 1-inch sensor. As it appears, more OEMs will toe that line next year, with a new leak now revealing three flagships that will also debut with 1-inch cameras.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists
Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi MIUI theme sets sail for iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, works only with Chinese ROMs for now
Apple's implementation of the Dynamic Island notch in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has definitely elicited a good number of wows from both the press and users alike. Dynamic Island is a cool new feature that makes the notch more utilitarian by using that space for notifications and activities.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Gaming Monitor G24: New gaming monitor launches in Xiaomi's home market with a 165 Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi has launched a new gaming monitor under its Redmi brand. Sold as the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 in China, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will release the gaming monitor in other markets. Typically, the company launches some gaming monitors outside its home market, such as the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27" and the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34". However, it has not commented on the fate of the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 yet.
notebookcheck.net
The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Intel Evo laptops, but the lack of maintenance options prevents a better rating
The new Huawei MateBook X Pro confirms its flagship status in our review and it is currently one of the best Intel Evo laptops you can buy. Compared to the previous model there are some changes, including a slightly larger chassis to accommodate the larger 14.2-inch screen. It is also a bit bigger than the majority of 13.3-inch laptops and also slightly bigger than the new Apple MacBook Air M2, but it is still very compact and very comfortable to carry around at little more than 1.2 kg. The magnesium chassis with its soft surfaces feels nice to touch and we also like the dark blue color, which is fortunately not as prone to fingerprints as the new MacBook Air M2 in the color Midnight.
