Robert Lynn West, 63

Robert Lynn West, age 63, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company, a member of the UAW and an avid Ohio State football fan. Rob was born September 26, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Shirley (Burgett) Holt of Mt.Orab, Ohio and the late Robert Larry West. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years – Stephanie (Gilpin) West in December 2021.

In addition to his mother Shirley Holt and husband Charlie, Mr. West is survived by four children – Robby West and wife Jill of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Kristin Jasper and husband Chad of Edgewood, Kentucky, Cody West and fiancé Marissa Combs of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Megan West of Mt.Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Elin and Annelise West, Kaileigh and Kingston Conover and Maverick and Ella West; one sister – Lori West and fiancé Shawn Shanks of Mt.Orab, Ohio and one niece – Amber Williams and husband Terence of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

