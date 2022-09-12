Elmer Black, 91

Elmer Black, age 91, of Ripley, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his son’s home in Winchester, OH. He was born May 9, 1931 in Huntington Township, OH, to the late Ezra and Amy (Cooper) Black. He retired from Gte/Verizon. He also was a US Marine during the Korean War Conflict and was a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Joy Black on July 30, 2022; son Kevin Black; 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by children, Tim Black and wife Nancy of Georgetown, Tony Black and wife Lisa of Ripley, Chris Black of Winchester and Jennifer Beach of Cincinnati; sister, Amy Ruth Wagner of Sardinia; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Bob Young will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

