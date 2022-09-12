ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Man arrested after reportedly throwing Molotov cocktail at group of girls at Kentucky university

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqddq_0hsE2FNO00

Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old after he reportedly threw a “Molotov cocktail” like explosive at a group of Murray State University students.

A KSP news release reports that Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted assaults and one count of possession of a destructive device.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a man, later identified as Epperson, approached a group of girls that were gathered near a housing complex on campus.

Witnesses reported seeing the man “produce a Molotov cocktail style explosive” and throw it at the students.

The man suffered burns on his hands before he fled the scene in a car. None of the girls were injured.

After several interviews, KSP arrested Epperson, who was treated for his injuries at the hospital before he was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

Comments / 10

Related
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant

Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Murray, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Murray, KY
wevv.com

Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
NEWBURGH, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
KUTTAWA, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected

A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky University#Molotov Cocktail#Murray State University#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Ksp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
MAYFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy