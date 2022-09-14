Casa Larga to hold Purple Foot Festival Sunday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Get your hands (and feet) dirty at Casa Larga’s annual Purple Foot Festival on Sunday. Guests are invited to come tread on grapes as a nod to the traditional winemaking method.

Casa Larga’s event is among the largest grape stomping festivals in the eastern United States, according to their website.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can stomp grapes, enjoy a “grand wine tasting” included in the cost of admission, enjoy live music, and even participate in a pie-eating contest.

“The event is really to celebrate our Italian heritage. We started 26 years ago just as something fun because customers would ask, ‘oh, do you stomp the grapes with your feet to make the wine?’ and we said you know, let’s give that opportunity to people to try that out.,” said Andrea O’Neill, President of Casa Large Vineyards. “Everybody knows the I Love Lucy scene. So this is a great opportunity for families. We have young and old come in and get into the barrel, stomp the grapes. There’s also hayrides and plenty of other things to do.”

Additionally, the Rochester-based mainstream rock and pop cover band Identity Crisis will be performing during the festival.

Tickets are available ahead of time online for $15. Day-of tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the gates.

Entry is free for those under 21 looking to get in on some grape stomping. A kid’s zone will have lawn games, dancing music, crafts, grape juice, and other activities.

“My parents are from Gaeta, Italy and my dad’s family actually had a vineyard there called Casa Larga, where they would press grapes,” O’Neill said. “They didn’t stomp on them. But he would tell stories about how in the earlier days they did stomp on them. He actually mentioned that they preferred women because their feet were gentler stomping the grapes. And it was a way to you know gently get the juice out of the berries. So this event is centered around that idea. So we actually put grapes in barrels, we have several barrels that we’ve cut in half, and guests get in and they stomp the grapes and have a great time.”

The grape pie eating contests will take place at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Wine slushies, sodas, beer, and other snacks will be available for purchase, along with the following food trucks:

Tony’s Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza

Pop Up Eats

Kona Ice

Rob’s Sweet Tooth

“This year we’re going to add in what we like to call the Grand Tasting,” O’Neill said. “Years ago, we would have it where people would walk about the winery tasting wines this year we switched it to it actually are sitting down. They will be bringing the wines to you, talking about them there with you. We have some specials for the kids, some grape gummies and grape juice, so they get to have their own little tasting as well.”

Casa Larga was founded by a Rochester native and her Italian husband in the 1970s, initially planned as a hobby. The once two-acre vineyard became the 21st licensed winery in the state, and now occupies 35 acres in the Finger Lakes region.

