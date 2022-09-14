ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Casa Larga to hold Purple Foot Festival Sunday

By Hailie Higgins, Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16taLb_0hsE15bA00

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Get your hands (and feet) dirty at Casa Larga’s annual Purple Foot Festival on Sunday. Guests are invited to come tread on grapes as a nod to the traditional winemaking method.

Casa Larga’s event is among the largest grape stomping festivals in the eastern United States, according to their website.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can stomp grapes, enjoy a “grand wine tasting” included in the cost of admission, enjoy live music, and even participate in a pie-eating contest.

“The event is really to celebrate our Italian heritage. We started 26 years ago just as something fun because customers would ask, ‘oh, do you stomp the grapes with your feet to make the wine?’ and we said you know, let’s give that opportunity to people to try that out.,” said Andrea O’Neill, President of Casa Large Vineyards. “Everybody knows the I Love Lucy scene. So this is a great opportunity for families. We have young and old come in and get into the barrel, stomp the grapes. There’s also hayrides and plenty of other things to do.”

Additionally, the Rochester-based mainstream rock and pop cover band Identity Crisis will be performing during the festival.

Ice wines and Valentines at Casa Larga winter festival

Tickets are available ahead of time online for $15. Day-of tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the gates.

Entry is free for those under 21 looking to get in on some grape stomping. A kid’s zone will have lawn games, dancing music, crafts, grape juice, and other activities.

“My parents are from Gaeta, Italy and my dad’s family actually had a vineyard there called Casa Larga, where they would press grapes,” O’Neill said. “They didn’t stomp on them. But he would tell stories about how in the earlier days they did stomp on them. He actually mentioned that they preferred women because their feet were gentler stomping the grapes. And it was a way to you know gently get the juice out of the berries. So this event is centered around that idea. So we actually put grapes in barrels, we have several barrels that we’ve cut in half, and guests get in and they stomp the grapes and have a great time.”

The grape pie eating contests will take place at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Wine slushies, sodas, beer, and other snacks will be available for purchase, along with the following food trucks:

“This year we’re going to add in what we like to call the Grand Tasting,” O’Neill said. “Years ago, we would have it where people would walk about the winery tasting wines this year we switched it to it actually are sitting down. They will be bringing the wines to you, talking about them there with you. We have some specials for the kids, some grape gummies and grape juice, so they get to have their own little tasting as well.”

Casa Larga was founded by a Rochester native and her Italian husband in the 1970s, initially planned as a hobby. The once two-acre vineyard became the 21st licensed winery in the state, and now occupies 35 acres in the Finger Lakes region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

The absurd and astounding 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow'

The daily "Cirque du Fringe" show brings an abundance of silliness and acrobatic skill to the Spiegeltent audience at the Rochester Fringe. After two years of not being in the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent, walking into the venue this year was like being draped in a rich, warm hug of gold, crimson, and violet. It was a standing-room-only crowd for Wednesday’s “Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow,” the latest iteration of Matt...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Food Truck#Winter Festival#Beer#Grape Juice#Italian#Casa Large Vineyards#Identity Crisis#Valentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?

More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy