Illinois State University Marching Band alumni are invited back to campus for alumni band events at Hancock Stadium, November 4–5, 2022. “We are excited to build on last year’s event with a Friday night reception at the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club and an opportunity for our alums to march with the 2022 Big Red Marching Machine,” said Associate Director of Bands Mack Wood. “We have a dedicated planning committee of alumni who envision a significant and long-term alumni band organization, and our first step is to welcome them as a part of our performance on November 5.”

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO