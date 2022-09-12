Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Reproductive justice guide available from Milner Library
Milner Library is excited to announce that its newest topical library guide on reproductive justice resources is now available—fittingly launched during the month of the Reproductive Justice Speaker Series hosted by Illinois State University and WYCA McLean County. Milner Library uses guides to curate resources and provide information about navigating library databases for subjects all in one place. Recently, Milner created guides focusing on systemic racism resources and LGBTQIA+ resources. The reproductive justice guide builds on this successful example, expanding the library’s offerings.
illinoisstate.edu
More than numbers: The Redbirds behind Illinois State’s large incoming freshman class
When it comes to Illinois State University’s record-setting fall 2022 class, the numbers are impressive. These new Redbirds represent the largest freshman class in 35 years, one in three students had a 4.0 high school GPA, and it’s the most diverse class in University history. But it’s not just about the numbers.
illinoisstate.edu
Homecoming in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts
Illinois State University Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts is pleased to announce a selection of events to be presented during Homecoming Week 2022. Backstage recital staff members will come together to perform a variety of parody works and skits. Philharmonia Strings Concert. 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 12. Kemp Recital...
illinoisstate.edu
Homecoming 2022: Celebrating Red, October 10-16
Homecoming 2022: Celebrating Red will be from October 10-16, culminating in the Homecoming football game against South Dakota at 2 p.m. at Hancock Stadium. Tickets are available at GoRedbirds.com. Visit Illinois State’s Homecoming page for a full schedule of events. Highlights of the week are below. All events are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
illinoisstate.edu
National Voter Registration Day, September 20
National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), which will be celebrated on September 20 this year, is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Organizations across the country will recognize this day by registering eligible voters in preparation for Election Day. In celebration of NVRD, the Voter Engagement Coalition has mobilized a...
illinoisstate.edu
Alumni band events set for November 4–5, 2022
Illinois State University Marching Band alumni are invited back to campus for alumni band events at Hancock Stadium, November 4–5, 2022. “We are excited to build on last year’s event with a Friday night reception at the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club and an opportunity for our alums to march with the 2022 Big Red Marching Machine,” said Associate Director of Bands Mack Wood. “We have a dedicated planning committee of alumni who envision a significant and long-term alumni band organization, and our first step is to welcome them as a part of our performance on November 5.”
illinoisstate.edu
Rolling out the red carpet for The College Tour premiere
Illinois State University’s episode of The College Tour made its premiere during a red carpet event, Tuesday, September 13, at the Normal Theater. The cast of the episode, students, and staff attended the premiere in style and showed off their Redbird pride. The premiere began with the cast walking...
Comments / 0