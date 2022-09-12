ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker

Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Burnese Roberts

Burnese Roberts

It is with profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Burnese Roberts, who entered into rest, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. We solicit prayers for her family and friends at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Marvin William Grimm

Marvin William Grimm, age 75, died on Monday morning, September 12th 2022 at his home in Portal under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. A complete obituary with funeral arrangements will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of...
PORTAL, GA
Hilda Shuman Cowart

Hilda Shuman Cowart

An obituary is not available at this time for Hilda Shuman Cowart. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Shuman Cowart, please visit our floral store. Services. VISITATION. Friday. September...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.

Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
STATESBORO, GA
Lula Mae Jordon

Lula Mae Jordon

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock

Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9

The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training

This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Statesboro, GA

