Remembering Morgan: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month means more to one local family
September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness efforts hold a very special place in the hearts of the Frison family from Bulloch County. In November of 2018, they lost their precious daughter and sister, Morgan, just after her last round of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia. She was only 4. On Father’s...
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker
Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
Burnese Roberts
It is with profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Burnese Roberts, who entered into rest, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. We solicit prayers for her family and friends at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To...
Marvin William Grimm
Marvin William Grimm, age 75, died on Monday morning, September 12th 2022 at his home in Portal under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. A complete obituary with funeral arrangements will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of...
Port of Savannah handles more than 575,000 TEUs in busiest month ever
In its busiest month ever, the Georgia Ports Authority handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August, an increase of 18.5 percent or 89,918 TEUs over the same month last year. “The Port of Savannah’s geographic and capacity advantages remain a driving force behind current and new customers deciding to...
Hilda Shuman Cowart
An obituary is not available at this time for Hilda Shuman Cowart. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Shuman Cowart, please visit our floral store. Services. VISITATION. Friday. September...
Tasting time in the Boro: Photos and snippets from a rainy Taste of Downtown
It was feeding time in Statesboro last Friday, September 9th, thanks to the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority’s Taste of Downtown event. The heart of the event was held on the lawn of the Bulloch County Courthouse, where local businesses featured products and services. Unlike most First Friday events, where...
Register now for True Blue 5K and Adventure Race in memory of Abbie Deloach
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) is a proud sponsor of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the GSU...
Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Statesboro’s 9/11 Memorial Service brings community together to remember
The Statesboro Fire Department and the Statesboro Police Departments held a joint 9/11 Memorial service Sunday morning at 9 AM at the Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire Department headquarters on East Grady Street. The 21st anniversary ceremony included members of SFD, SPD and Bulloch County EMS. Statesboro Deputy Fire...
Lula Mae Jordon
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music professor receives two national awards
Allen Henderson, D.M.A., professor of music in the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University, has been recognized by two national organizations for his significant role in the voice industry. The Voice Foundation presented Henderson with the 2022 Voice Education Research Awareness (VERA) Award for his...
Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9
The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Elsie Hill Howington exhibition opens Sept. 8 at the Averitt
A new gallery exhibition by Elsie Hill Howington will open at the Averitt Center for the arts at 5:30pm on Thursday, September 8. The public is invited to attend the catered event to enjoy this bold local art. The exhibition, titled Fleeting Objects, will appear in the main gallery from...
