Two wrecked cars remain in Lindale following Saturday's derailment, no federal investigation planned

Wreckage remains near the Norfolk Southern Railroad derailment scene in Lindale. John Druckenmiller

Most of the cars and engines involved in Saturday morning’s train derailment and collisions were gone by midday Sunday, however some damage remained Monday.

In Lindale, just east of the Maple Avenue and Park Avenue crossing, you could see two damaged cars off the south side of the tracks. Both cars sat just off West First Avenue.

Crumpled metal and sets of car wheels remained on site as did one man in a lone pickup truck.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman said as of Sunday afternoon the federal agency had no plans to investigate the derailment and resulting collisions. The Floyd County Police Department also had no additional statements.

We’ve requested information from Norfolk Southern railroad with additional questions about what happened just after 4:15 a.m. near Lindale and up the line behind Riverbend Center.

An earlier statement from the railway reported “two cars from a train derailed and a passing train struck them. That train was unable to immediately stop and struck the front of another train further ahead which was not occupied at the time.”

The aftermath blocked railroad crossings in Lindale and North Rome.