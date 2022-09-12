ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two wrecked cars remain in Lindale following Saturday's derailment, no federal investigation planned

By jdruckenmiller, John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
Wreckage remains near the Norfolk Southern Railroad derailment scene in Lindale. John Druckenmiller

Most of the cars and engines involved in Saturday morning’s train derailment and collisions were gone by midday Sunday, however some damage remained Monday.

In Lindale, just east of the Maple Avenue and Park Avenue crossing, you could see two damaged cars off the south side of the tracks. Both cars sat just off West First Avenue.

Crumpled metal and sets of car wheels remained on site as did one man in a lone pickup truck.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman said as of Sunday afternoon the federal agency had no plans to investigate the derailment and resulting collisions. The Floyd County Police Department also had no additional statements.

We’ve requested information from Norfolk Southern railroad with additional questions about what happened just after 4:15 a.m. near Lindale and up the line behind Riverbend Center.

An earlier statement from the railway reported “two cars from a train derailed and a passing train struck them. That train was unable to immediately stop and struck the front of another train further ahead which was not occupied at the time.”

The aftermath blocked railroad crossings in Lindale and North Rome.

weisradio.com

Statement from Cherokee County Coroner Regarding Fatality and Thursday Morning Auto Accident on County Road 115

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover which took place in Cherokee County at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning roughly one mile off of Highway 9. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of the vehicle has been declared deceased, issuing the following statement:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say

JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
wrganews.com

Big Texas Valley Road will be closed until further Notice

Floyd County Public Works is actively closing Big Texas Valley Road at Cabin Creek Bridge due to flood damage to the bridge. Big Texas Valley Road will be closed to thru traffic from Huffaker Road to Friday Road until further notice. The official detour will flow from Friday Road to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Ground broken for freestanding emergency department in Chattooga County

September 15, 2022–10:55 a.m. State, local, and Atrium Health officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, celebrated the groundbreaking Tuesday for Atrium Health Floyd’s freestanding emergency department (FSED) in Trion. The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care to residents of Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, and surrounding communities. The $18.4 million...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
