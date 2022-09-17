ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida vs. USF odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kR01O_0hsDUVDi00

Florida hopes to revive its offensive fortunes after an early SEC loss with a home date against non-conference foe USF in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

Kentucky took down the Gators last weekend in a game that saw Anthony Richardson's production take a hit, but UF should get back on sounder footing against the in-state AAC visitors, who come in at 1-1.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. USF football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: Florida vs. USF

Football Power Index is siding with the Gators, who have the overwhelming 93.9 percent chance to defeat the Bulls on Saturday.

USF, by contrast, has the slim 6.1 percent shot at upsetting Florida.

The oddsmakers agree, naming Florida as the easy 24.5 point favorites for the matchup, according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59 points .

Florida checks in at No. 37 overall in the computer's 131 college football rankings , a major drop of 13 points after last weekend's loss to Kentucky.

FPI now projects the Gators will win 6.6 games on the season with a 0.6 percent chance to win the SEC East and is calculated to be 8.0 points better on average than the teams on its slate.

AP top 25 voters dropped UF to No. 18 in the new poll, a fall of 6 points.

South Florida dropped 5 points in the FPI rankings to No. 110 overall and is projected to win 2.8 games on the season, while the computer estimates the team will be 11.9 points worse on average than the teams on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#College Football Rankings#Clemson#American Football#Sec#Gators#Uf#Usf Football Power Index#Si Sportsbook#Fpi
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For

Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night. According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
americanroadmagazine.com

Exploring Levy County and Her Gulf Islands

Explore Florida’s Nature Coast for an Off-the-Beaten-Path vacation. Enjoy a slower pace and wide open spaces within this tranquil environment for a one of a kind trip. Outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen have long found a wealth of opportunities within the boundaries of Levy County. Word has spread about this diverse, unspoiled region known as “Florida’s Natural Paradise” where the human population is dwarfed by the multitude of birds and wildlife that call the area home.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy