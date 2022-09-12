The surface mucosa that lines many of our organs houses myriad biometric signals and, therefore, has great potential as a sensor"“tissue interface for high-fidelity and long-term biosensing. However, progress is still nascent for mucosa-interfacing electronics owing to challenges with establishing robust sensor"“tissue interfaces; device localization, retention and removal; and power and data transfer. This is in sharp contrast to the rapidly advancing field of skin-interfacing electronics, which are replacing traditional hospital visits with minimally invasive, real-time, continuous and untethered biosensing. This Review aims to bridge the gap between skin-interfacing electronics and mucosa-interfacing electronics systems through a comparison of the properties and functions of the skin and internal mucosal surfaces. The major physiological signals accessible through mucosa-lined organs are surveyed and design considerations for the next generation of mucosa-interfacing electronics are outlined based on state-of-the-art developments in bio-integrated electronics. With this Review, we aim to inspire hardware solutions that can serve as a foundation for developing personalized biosensing from the mucosa, a relatively uncharted field with great scientific and clinical potential.

