Indian Institutes of Technology to offer programs on NFTs, Web3 technologies
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in collaboration with e-learning platform TimesPro, has announced the creation of educational programs centered around Web 3 technologies. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see thousands of Indians learn the rudiments of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Non-Fungible Tokens, metaverse, and digital assets. According to information gathered...
State-Of-The-Art Lab Coming To SCTCC
ST. CLOUD -- Training in advanced manufacturing is on the horizon at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. After receiving a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, plans are underway for the Advanced Manufacturing Training Lab. The college is contributing an additional $2.8 million to complete the expected $5.3 million state-of-the-art lab.
Apps Without Code Teaches How to Build Software With Little to No Tech Skills
Apps Without Code is an online school that looks to teach users how to build apps while having little to no technical experience. Tara Reed, the founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company’s offerings. “Typically, if you want to build an app, you need to understand computer science, computer language, computer code, and there are now all kinds of software that mean that you don't need to know that," she said. "So what it means is you can build the app by drag, drop, point click like you're making a PowerPoint presentation and then you tell the app what to do in English."
geekwire.com
Institute for Protein Design researchers show how AI can generate new protein shapes
The Institute for Protein Design helped usher in an era for scientists to predict the structure of a protein using artificial intelligence tools, an accomplishment that helped it win the “Breakthrough of the Year” award from Science magazine last year for its RoseTTAFold software. The University of Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Accelerated rational PROTAC design via deep learning and molecular simulations
Proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) have emerged as effective tools to selectively degrade disease-related proteins by using the ubiquitin-proteasome system. Developing PROTACs involves extensive tests and trials to explore the vast chemical space. To accelerate this process, we propose a novel deep generative model for the rational design of PROTACs in a low-resource setting, which is then guided to sample PROTACs with optimal pharmacokinetics through deep reinforcement learning. Applying this method to the bromodomain-containing protein 4 target protein, we generated 5,000 compounds that were further filtered through machine learning-based classifiers and physics-driven simulations. As a proof of concept, we identified, synthesized and experimentally tested six candidate bromodomain-containing protein 4-degrading PROTACs, of which three were validated by cell-based assays and western blot analysis. One lead candidate was further tested and demonstrated favourable pharmacokinetics in mice. This combination of deep learning and molecular simulations may facilitate rational PROTAC design and optimization.
Google and the US government partner to make open source chips
TL;DR: Google and the US government want to speed up design and manufacturing of new semiconductor devices, adopting the open source model to let universities and startups run wild with innovative ideas. The cooperative research and development agreement will allow the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to design, develop and produce open source chips that researchers and companies will be free to use and adapt in their applications.
TechCrunch
Virtual Internships matches students with top companies around the world
Virtual Internships uses AI to match students at scale with internships at companies ranging from startups to blue chips and guarantees a match within one month. Its host companies include AWS, Carrefour, Dentons, GAM Investments, Asian Development Bank and Bio Pharm Dongsung. Over 70% of interns work directly with a...
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
Nature.com
Mucosa-interfacing electronics
The surface mucosa that lines many of our organs houses myriad biometric signals and, therefore, has great potential as a sensor"“tissue interface for high-fidelity and long-term biosensing. However, progress is still nascent for mucosa-interfacing electronics owing to challenges with establishing robust sensor"“tissue interfaces; device localization, retention and removal; and power and data transfer. This is in sharp contrast to the rapidly advancing field of skin-interfacing electronics, which are replacing traditional hospital visits with minimally invasive, real-time, continuous and untethered biosensing. This Review aims to bridge the gap between skin-interfacing electronics and mucosa-interfacing electronics systems through a comparison of the properties and functions of the skin and internal mucosal surfaces. The major physiological signals accessible through mucosa-lined organs are surveyed and design considerations for the next generation of mucosa-interfacing electronics are outlined based on state-of-the-art developments in bio-integrated electronics. With this Review, we aim to inspire hardware solutions that can serve as a foundation for developing personalized biosensing from the mucosa, a relatively uncharted field with great scientific and clinical potential.
Google Deepmind Researcher Co-Authors Paper Saying AI Will Eliminate Humanity
After years of development, AI is now driving cars on public roads, making life-changing assessments for people in correctional settings, and generating award-winning art. A longstanding question in the field is whether a superintelligent AI could break bad and take out humanity, and researchers from the University of Oxford and affiliated with Google DeepMind have now concluded that it’s “likely” in new research.
