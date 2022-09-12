Read full article on original website
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants
COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
Fall Festival at First Presbyterian Church in Foley Wednesday
FOLEY -- The First Presbyterian Church in Foley has dinner covered this Wednesday. The Fall Festival at the First Presbyterian Church is this Wednesday from 4:30 until 7:00 pm. In addition to the bake sale and silent auction, a full pulled pork dinner with hash browns, coleslaw, baked beans, and...
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate
ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man
ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was heading east on Highway 27 when...
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
Hopkins Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Overdose Deaths
ST. PAUL – A Hopkins man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and caused serious injuries to four people. From 2014 through December 6, 2016, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard received controlled substances, including fentanyl, from...
