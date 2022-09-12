Read full article on original website
MLK Learning Center Opens in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- There is a new center here in St. Cloud that is designed to help people of color help themselves. The local nonprofit Higher Works Collaborative is opening the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Learning Center. Spokeswoman Natoyia Alberts says the center will provide a space for...
Fire at a Show in St. Paul and the Band Plays On
So, if you are at this show, what do you do? Do you think that it's part of the show since it was on the stage, or do you run and get out of there?. I probably would originally think it was part of the show, until someone is running to put the thing out. Then just be glad it didn't get any worse.
Missed Connections! Lonely MN Grandpa ‘Looking For Grandma’s Friendship’
It's time for another edition of Central Minnesota's Missed Connections! Thanks, Craigslist! This missed connection is more of a personal want ad more than a missed connection, either way, we should do our best at helping out this lonely grandpa. According to the missed connection post on Craigslist, the poster...
Movie Premiere in Downtown St. Cloud on Friday Night
ST. CLOUD -- A movie that was made right here in central Minnesota will be making its world premiere this Friday night in downtown St. Cloud. Pale Horse Studio's "Waking Night" was written and Directed by Matthew Luczak. He describes the movie as a physiological thriller. He says from the...
Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley
FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
The Origin of Gilman, MN; How Did it Get Its Name?
WJON's Small Town series takes us this time to Gilman, Minnesota. Gilman is a town of 224 people located north of Foley where Highway 25 and County Road 3 intersect in Benton County. I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Gilman City Councilman Andy Schommer and former Gilman City Councilman and longtime Gilman resident Randy Spiczka.
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
State-Of-The-Art Lab Coming To SCTCC
ST. CLOUD -- Training in advanced manufacturing is on the horizon at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. After receiving a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, plans are underway for the Advanced Manufacturing Training Lab. The college is contributing an additional $2.8 million to complete the expected $5.3 million state-of-the-art lab.
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter
For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger
For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
If You Get The Chance, Look Up Tonight & You Might See The Space Station!
It's not too often that you can say that you just spotted an International Space Station, but over the next couple of days, you can make that claim if the weather cooperates and you take some time and simply look up into the night sky!. According to KAAL-TV in Southern...
Gilman in Pictures [GALLERY]
Gilman is a town of 224 people and is located north of Foley at the interception of Highway 25 and and Benton County Road 3 in Benton County.
7 ways That Would Help Central Minnesotans Reduce the Feeling of Work Burnout.
Remember when feeling the burn was for a good reason, it used to mean you were working hard at the gym. These days when we hear 'feeling the burn' it refers to feeling burnt out at work. Raise your hand if you are feeling the work burnout. I'm here to...
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
