ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

MLK Learning Center Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new center here in St. Cloud that is designed to help people of color help themselves. The local nonprofit Higher Works Collaborative is opening the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Learning Center. Spokeswoman Natoyia Alberts says the center will provide a space for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Waite Park, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Waite Park, MN
Society
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
1390 Granite City Sports

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
FOLEY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Christ
1390 Granite City Sports

The Origin of Gilman, MN; How Did it Get Its Name?

WJON's Small Town series takes us this time to Gilman, Minnesota. Gilman is a town of 224 people located north of Foley where Highway 25 and County Road 3 intersect in Benton County. I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Gilman City Councilman Andy Schommer and former Gilman City Councilman and longtime Gilman resident Randy Spiczka.
GILMAN, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

State-Of-The-Art Lab Coming To SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Training in advanced manufacturing is on the horizon at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. After receiving a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, plans are underway for the Advanced Manufacturing Training Lab. The college is contributing an additional $2.8 million to complete the expected $5.3 million state-of-the-art lab.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Black Nativity#The Theatre#African American
1390 Granite City Sports

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter

For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
1390 Granite City Sports

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy