Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks prediction, pick and odds Mon. 9/12: LA closing in on division title

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Yardbarker
Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating
Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
Yardbarker
Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Yardbarker
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Activated A Key Bullpen Arm
With the NL West title secured, the Los Angeles Dodgers can now focus on preparing for the postseason. It’s been a long season in terms of injuries. But through it all, the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the NL West after a dominant season. Injuries took out key players...
Yardbarker
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
Yardbarker
Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?
Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday
Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Yardbarker
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
Yardbarker
Tigers Fans Are Given An Unfortunate Reminder
The Detroit Tigers had themselves a busy offseason, making some serious marquee additions with the signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that landed them Austin Meadows. It looked like this could be special season in the Motor City, with Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, none...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."
While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
Yardbarker
MLB insider projects what Yankees, Mets must pay to keep Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will have to pay up in a major way this winter to keep homegrown superstars Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. One MLB insider recently gave some insight on what the final bill might be for the impending free agents. The Yankees and...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge blasts 2 HRs as Yankees edge Red Sox in 10th
Gleyber Torres hit a two-out, bases-clearing double in the 10th inning after Aaron Judge homered twice to help the visiting New York Yankees down the rival Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Yankees (86-56) took three walks (one intentionally) against Boston reliever Jeurys Familia (2-3) to set up...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
Yardbarker
Tuesday was a great day for the Braves
Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
Yardbarker
Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery
The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Yankees infield preparing to get serious reinforcements
Surprisingly, the New York Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 games despite facing significant adversity in the bullpen and both infield and outfield positions. The injured list is still compromised of a long list of impact players, but the team is expecting reinforcements in the next two weeks.
Yardbarker
The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season
The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
