ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
sicem365.com

In the Web: What "They" are saying about Baylor in Week 3

As Baylor gets set to host Texas State at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at McLane Stadium, it provides an ideal opportunity to see what media figures from across the nation have to say about the Bears. While it wasn’t the ideal ending for Coach Aranda and Baylor in Provo, the...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor XC Readies for Texas Tech Opener

WACO, Texas – Baylor cross country is set to compete in its second meet of the season in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday morning. The men’s 8k begins at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by the women’s 6k. The Texas Tech Open acts as a preview of...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
sicem365.com

Baylor women’s tennis opens 2022 fall slate in Lubbock on Monday

WACO, Texas -- The Baylor women’s tennis team will open its 2022 fall tournament schedule with the Lubbock 15K event in Lubbock, Texas, starting on Monday at the McLeod Tennis Center, hosted by Texas Tech. Qualifying in singles will open on Monday and the first day of the singles...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy