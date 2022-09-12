Kraven the Hunter: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Kraven the Hunter is the fourth movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and it's turning the spotlight on another one of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery.

As the title suggests, the latest Spidey spin-off follows Sergei Kravinoff — better known as the titular villain, Kraven the Hunter — a big-game hunter whose main goal is to bring down the web-slinging superhero in order to prove himself as the most capable hunter on the planet.

Action star Aaron Taylor-Johnson ( Kick-Ass, Bullet Train ) is in the driving seat as the title role. At CineEurope, he lauded praise on the character, calling him "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes" and "Spider-Man's number one rival". However, we should expect a slightly different take on the character, as Taylor-Johnson described his version of Kraven as an "animal lover" and as a "protector of the natural world" (reported by Collider ).

Here's everything we know about Kraven the Hunter right now...

Kraven the Hunter is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on January 13, 2023, making it one of the first big new movies in 2023.

Kraven the Hunter cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't the only star set to appear in the new Spider-Man spin-off. Excitingly, Variety has reported that he's not just on board for this solo outing, but he's been signed for multiple films in the same role.

Alongside his version of Kraven, we know that Fred Hechinger (The Fear Street trilogy , The White Lotus ) is set to feature. His role has not been confirmed, though he's rumored to be playing Chameleon, a master of disguise from the Marvel comics.

Additionally, we know that West Side Story 's Ariana DeBose is on hand and is rumored to be playing Calypso, a sorceress and possible love interest for Kraven.

Oscar-winning actor Rusell Crowe ( Gladiator, Les Miserables ) and Christopher Abbott ( Possessor, The Sinner ) are also both attached, though we don't have much info about their roles, either. Rumors have suggested that Crowe will feature as Kraven's father, Nikolai, whilst Christopher Abbott is reportedly playing the film's main villain, "The Stranger".

Finally, Alessandro Nivola ( The Many Saints of Newark , American Hustle ) and Levi Miller ( A Wrinkle in Time , Pan ) are both involved, again in undisclosed roles.

What's the Kraven the Hunter plot?

Much like the casting info, we don't really have a specific idea of the plot for the Kraven the Hunter movie. Like Morbius and Venom , it is expected that this upcoming movie will serve as an origin story for Aaron Taylor-Johnson's take on the character.

As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to update this section of our guide.

We do know that it's set in the same universe as that of Venom, Morbius and other upcoming Sony Spider-Man projects like Madame Web (starring Dakota Johnson) and El Muerto.

Who's directing Kraven the Hunter?

J. C. Chandor ( Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year ) is at the helm this time around. He was first rumored to be attached to the project back in 2020 (via Deadline ).

Is there a Kraven the Hunter trailer?

Sony hasn't released a Kraven the Hunter trailer just yet. However, with that January 2023 release date fast approaching, we expect something will come along soon.