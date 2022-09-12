Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Supervisors grant raise for full-time Oktibbeha County workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha County leaders are hoping to counteract inflation with a cost-of-living raise for full-time workers. The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved a 3% raise. County Administrator Delois Farmer said she felt the pay raise was important. Farmer said considering inflation, she felt that it would...
wtva.com
Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday. Donations were brought...
wtva.com
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
wcbi.com
Cross Construction begins in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
Commercial Dispatch
Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup
“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
wtva.com
Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
wtva.com
Babysitter charged with capital murder in death of toddler in Alcorn County
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Alcorn County charged a 23-year-old woman from Iuka with capital murder for the death of a toddler. According to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth. They found a...
wtva.com
Corinth man charged with stealing rescue truck
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities identified the man whom they arrested for allegedly stealing a rescue truck in Alcorn County. According to a news release from Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies arrested Cedric Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office charged him with grand larceny. Wilbanks...
wtva.com
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
wtva.com
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
wtva.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Hamilton running back Kyzer Verner
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Hamilton High School running back Kyzer Verner. He rushed for 325 yards on 16 carries and five touchdowns in last week's win over Smithville.
wtva.com
Mississippi State University adopts a new app to help with the mental health of students
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new emphasis on mental health awareness worldwide has MSU giving its students an outlet to seek assistance. Mississippi State is using the app My SSP which gives students access to counseling options. The app is free to download right now on the App Store and...
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
WLBT
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
