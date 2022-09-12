ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

wtva.com

Supervisors grant raise for full-time Oktibbeha County workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha County leaders are hoping to counteract inflation with a cost-of-living raise for full-time workers. The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved a 3% raise. County Administrator Delois Farmer said she felt the pay raise was important. Farmer said considering inflation, she felt that it would...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday. Donations were brought...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Cross Construction begins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
STARKVILLE, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup

“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
MARIETTA, MS
wtva.com

Corinth man charged with stealing rescue truck

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities identified the man whom they arrested for allegedly stealing a rescue truck in Alcorn County. According to a news release from Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies arrested Cedric Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office charged him with grand larceny. Wilbanks...
wtva.com

Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS

