MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO