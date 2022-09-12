Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed
MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
superhits1027.com
DNR issues advisory for Chelsea Creek in Mason City after wastewater bypass
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an advisory for people to avoid contact with waters of Chelsea Creek from 19th Street Southwest north to Black Pit due to a wastewater release. On Monday afternoon, the DNR says a wastewater bypass was observed that caused...
superhits1027.com
BREAKING — Mason City Local Option Sales & Service Tax overwhelmingly approved
MASON CITY — Mason City voters overwhelmingly approved renewing the city’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax. 86% percent of the voters said yes to renewing the tax until there was a petition to hold another election to repeal it, with 1105 voters approving and only 178 voting against.
superhits1027.com
Clear Lake putting final touches on Surf District application for Destination Iowa grant program
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake city officials are putting the final touches on their Destination Iowa application for a potential redevelopment project in the Surf District. The city is looking to make several improvements to the area surrounding the Surf Ballroom, including a boutique-style hotel. Mayor Nelson Crabb says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwayradio.com
Big Woods Recreational Area Entranced Closed
Beginning Wednesday, an entrance to Big Woods Recreational Area will be closed, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Concrete will be poured for a new driveway at the entrance off of East Lake Street. The work will close the entrance for about three days.
KIMT
Albert Lea begins demolishing two downtown buildings to protect public safety
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea is proceeding with the demolition of two downtown buildings to protect public safety. City officials said demolition is underway of the vacant buildings at 324 and 332 Broadway Ave. after the Albert Lea City Council authorized emergency spending Monday night of up to $250,000 for their removal.
superhits1027.com
Best bid comes in slightly higher than budgeted for Clear Lake inclusive playground project
CLEAR LAKE — While the two bids submitted for construction of the Everybody Plays inclusive playground project in Clear Lake were higher than the engineer’s estimated cost, the community’s mayor says he’s pleased. Nelson Crabb says the lower of the two bids was submitted by Dean...
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
superhits1027.com
High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday
DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
superhits1027.com
San Diego developer drops lawsuit against City of Mason City over terminated hotel development agreement
MASON CITY — After almost four years, a San Diego-based developer with Mason City ties has dropped its lawsuit against the City of Mason City over a proposed downtown hotel. G8 Development and its head Phillip Chodur filed a lawsuit against the city in November 2018, claiming a breach of contract after the city terminated its development agreement as part of the River City Renaissance Project.
superhits1027.com
Mason City, St. Ansgar, Sheffield child care projects receive state grants
MASON CITY — Projects in Mason City, St. Ansgar and Sheffield are among 23 that were awarded almost $27 million by Governor Reynolds this week to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
superhits1027.com
Mathis trying to educate 2nd District voters during stop in Mason City Tuesday
MASON CITY — Democrat Liz Mathis stopped in Mason City on Tuesday as part of her campaign for the Second District seat in the US House. The state senator from Hiawatha is running for the newly-created congressional seat after redistricting that placed Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell and Butler into a northeast Iowa district that also includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
KIMT
Mason City Walgreens accused of numerous violations from Iowa Board of Pharmacy
The Mason City Walgreens has been accused of numerous violations from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. COUNT I Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(3) with practice harmful or detrimental to the public. COUNT II Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to drug fraud at department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of medication fraud is pleading not guilty. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 11 for first-degree theft. Court documents state that Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City and refunded medications that...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
steeledodgenews.com
Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
Comments / 0