Mason City, IA

KIMT

Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed

MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
MASON CITY, IA
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
kwayradio.com

Big Woods Recreational Area Entranced Closed

Beginning Wednesday, an entrance to Big Woods Recreational Area will be closed, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Concrete will be poured for a new driveway at the entrance off of East Lake Street. The work will close the entrance for about three days.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority's Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

San Diego developer drops lawsuit against City of Mason City over terminated hotel development agreement

MASON CITY — After almost four years, a San Diego-based developer with Mason City ties has dropped its lawsuit against the City of Mason City over a proposed downtown hotel. G8 Development and its head Phillip Chodur filed a lawsuit against the city in November 2018, claiming a breach of contract after the city terminated its development agreement as part of the River City Renaissance Project.
MASON CITY, IA
News Break
Politics
superhits1027.com

Mathis trying to educate 2nd District voters during stop in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY — Democrat Liz Mathis stopped in Mason City on Tuesday as part of her campaign for the Second District seat in the US House. The state senator from Hiawatha is running for the newly-created congressional seat after redistricting that placed Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell and Butler into a northeast Iowa district that also includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that's four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa's average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ALBERT LEA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center

Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
STEELE COUNTY, MN

