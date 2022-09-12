LAWD have mercy. I could listen to Chris Stapleton sing the phone book and never get tired of it. And he recently delivered an incredible, soulful cover of Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” as part of the CMT Giants: Vince Gill special honoring Vince. Chris opened up the performance by speaking about how much Vince has meant to him throughout his career, noting how many times Vince has reached out and done whatever he could to help Chris and encourage him […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Soulful Cover Of Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” Will Bring The Chills first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

