ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

23,000 Pickens chickens safe after fire scare

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Some 23,000 chickens in Pickens County are safe after a fire scare this week. The Pickens County Fire and Rescue service reported that an electrical fire sparked at the chicken house of a commercial farm on Tilley Road. "Pickens County Fire was dispatched to a...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Society
Stone Mountain, GA
Government
Stone Mountain, GA
Society
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WMAZ

Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Mills
WMAZ

Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is letting the ghouls out starting this weekend with their annual Fright Fest event full of haunted houses, spooky live shows and nighttime roller coaster rides. It starts on September 17 and ends October 31, on Halloween night. The 17-day event will...
AUSTELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#The World Trade Center#Pentagon
WMAZ

How this lifelong Braves fan was showered with gifts on her 105th birthday

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves tapped a new MVP on her 105th birthday. Ms. Fitzgerald, an Atlanta native, was overjoyed on Wednesday after she was surprised with a slew of Braves-themed gifts and displayed her jubilation with family, friends and caretakers from Southern Grace Hospice in McDonough surrounding her.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy