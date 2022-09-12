Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
23,000 Pickens chickens safe after fire scare
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Some 23,000 chickens in Pickens County are safe after a fire scare this week. The Pickens County Fire and Rescue service reported that an electrical fire sparked at the chicken house of a commercial farm on Tilley Road. "Pickens County Fire was dispatched to a...
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
WMAZ
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
WMAZ
Here's how this Atlanta nonprofit is helping young cancer patients preserve fertility
ATLANTA — Imagine being diagnosed with cancer and then being told the treatment might cost you the dream of having a family. That’s the reality for the 80,000+ young adults who are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year. A local nonprofit called Team Maggie's Dream...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
Governor issues executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the next two days, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will say farewell to two of their deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the days their families and friends will gather for their funerals.
WMAZ
Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
WMAZ
New developments in Yolanda Brown missing mom case | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Covington mother, Yolanda Brown, has been missing for more than a week after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 3. On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a...
WMAZ
Georgia man pleads guilty after rug soaked in meth found in package marked as Bible sent to him
ATLANTA — A Georgia man who was arrested after a meth-soaked rug shipped to him was intercepted at Atlanta's airport has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and faces a max sentence of life in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney in Macon, 42-year-old Chad Williamson of rural Ben Hill...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMAZ
Driver turns himself in after hitting 11-year-old near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is facing a hit-and-run charge after police said he struck an 11-year-old boy crossing the street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium over Labor Day weekend. Atlanta Police Department investigators said a man turned himself in Sept. 9 after the incident along Northside Drive at Thurmond Street. Police...
WMAZ
Douglas County man convicted for molesting girl and trading her to other man for drugs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted in Douglas County, the district attorney said this week, of luring a 13-year-old girl to his home before molesting her and then trading her to another man for dugs where she was kept for three months. He now faces a maximum...
WMAZ
4 arrested with possession of heroin after drug trafficking investigation, Carrollton Police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested and charged Wednesday after Carrollton Police said the suspects were in possession of heroin after an on-going drug trafficking investigation. After a series of drug overdose deaths, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit started investigating opioid sales over a multiple-week span in...
WMAZ
Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever
AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is letting the ghouls out starting this weekend with their annual Fright Fest event full of haunted houses, spooky live shows and nighttime roller coaster rides. It starts on September 17 and ends October 31, on Halloween night. The 17-day event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
How this lifelong Braves fan was showered with gifts on her 105th birthday
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves tapped a new MVP on her 105th birthday. Ms. Fitzgerald, an Atlanta native, was overjoyed on Wednesday after she was surprised with a slew of Braves-themed gifts and displayed her jubilation with family, friends and caretakers from Southern Grace Hospice in McDonough surrounding her.
Comments / 0