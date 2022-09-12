ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Orab, OH

James “Jim” Edward Cook, 76

News Democrat
News Democrat
James “Jim” Edward Cook, 76, of Mount Orab, OH, formerly of West Union, OH passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Mount Orab Medical Center. He was born September 17, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH. He is preceded in death by parents James Edward and Edith Fay (Moyer) Cook of Cincinnati; father and mother-in-law Glenn and Genevieve Ludwick of Hillsboro, OH; brothers Dr. Bill Lundy and Michael Foster; and nephew Randy Lundy.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Kathryn “Kay” Ludwick Cook of Mount Orab, OH (formerly of Highland, OH); sons James (Laura) Engelhardt of Cincinnati, Jason (Julie) Cook of Cincinnati, and Shannon (Margret Hoff) Cook of Athens, OH; grandchildren Cody Engelhardt of Dever, CO, Caitlin Engelhardt of Tampa, FL, Morgan and Parker Cook of Cincinnati, and Acadia Cook of Athens, OH; sister Barbara Robinson of Exton, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim attended Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, OH and later graduated from Millersburg Military Academy in Millersburg, KY in 1963. He was plant manager of Trinity Industries in Mt. Orab, OH until the company eventually relocated out of the region. In 1986 Jim and Kay opened Cook Photography in West Union, later expanding to Mount Orab. They enjoyed providing unique photography experiences to many high school seniors from all around the region for over 20 years, eventually closing the business in 2006. Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles, hiking the Appalachian trail with close friend John Caldwell, and serving as West Union Boy Scout Troop 60 Scoutmaster. Jim enjoyed attending Red Oak Presbyterian church near Ripley, OH and will be remembered for his intellect, unique sense of humor, and his deep love of family.

The public visitation was 2-5 PM Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

The private interment is at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

