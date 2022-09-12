ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, OH

Elmer Black, 91

News Democrat
News Democrat
 4 days ago

Elmer Black, age 91, of Ripley, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his son’s home in Winchester, OH. He was born May 9, 1931 in Huntington Township, OH, to the late Ezra and Amy (Cooper) Black. He retired from Gte/Verizon. He also was a US Marine during the Korean War Conflict and was a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Joy Black on July 30, 2022; son Kevin Black; 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by children, Tim Black and wife Nancy of Georgetown, Tony Black and wife Lisa of Ripley, Chris Black of Winchester and Jennifer Beach of Cincinnati; sister, Amy Ruth Wagner of Sardinia; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Bob Young will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Please sign Elmer’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Democrat

Earl Ray Kern, 84

Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia
News Democrat

Hazel Louise (Bartley) Jones, 69

Hazel Louise (Bartley) Jones, formally of Brown County, passed away September 3, 2022 at Anderson Mercy in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on N
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Sardinia, OH
Ripley, OH
Obituaries
City
Georgetown, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Russellville, OH
City
Winchester, OH
News Democrat

Bakery turns into fulltime business for Bracken family

AUGUSTA — There are few things more pleasing than the aroma of fresh baked goods. It evokes a feeling of comfort and anticipation that few people can resist. In many places, the wholesome goodness and creativity of beloved neighborhood bakeries have been replaced with superstore preservatives and cookie-cutter products. Luckily for Maysville and surrounding communities, the time-honored tradition of baking in the old way is still alive and well at Hillsong Farm’s Bakery in Augusta.
News Democrat

James “Jim” Edward Cook, 76

James “Jim” Edward Cook, 76, of Mount Orab, OH, formerly of West Union, OH passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Mount
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Gte Verizon#The Hospice Of Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Democrat

Sherry Lee Mitchell, 64

Sherry Lee Mitchell, age 64, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew
News Democrat

Man recovering from thousands of bee stings

During the spring and summer seasons, gardens and wildflowers belong to the bees. It is well-known that bees are essential to the growth of th
News Democrat

Debbie L. Friskney, 67

Debbie L. Friskney, was born on March 6, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Leslie and Lucille (nee Waterfield) Kautz and passed away on August
News Democrat

News Democrat

372
Followers
933
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy