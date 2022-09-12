Virtually every respectable New Yorker has a story to tell about Astor Wines & Spirits, the iconic store that sits on the corner of Lafayette and East 4th Street. Although until now known for its free wine tastings and in-store events, the shop has just earned another claim to fame: the Fisher family that has owned it until now just sold the store to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which allows employees to hold shares of the company and, therefore, earn a portion of the profits.

