The long-closed Metro Theater will reopen as a high-end dinner theater
Good news for the Upper West Side’s movie-going residents! The folks behind Alamo Drafthouse are planning to transform the vacant Metro Theater on Broadway into a “higher-end” dinner theater. According to West Side Rag, Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and his team from “Metro...
Here’s how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
Hex your ex and conjure a love spell with the witch-in-residence at this NoMad hotel
Hotels these days offer all kinds of quirky amenities, like in-room beer taps, customized aromatherapy, and record players with vinyl, but this new offering from The James New York – NoMad turns the typical cultural experience to an occultural one. The hotel will host its own witch-in-residence for the...
Queens Night Market’s fall season starts this weekend with new vendors
With its summer season’s ending near in the rearview, Queens Night Market, that NYC-favorite sensational feast at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is already back for fall, 2022, beginning this Saturday, September 17. More than 50 vendors will fill the two-time World’s Fair site, including six shiny new first-timers. Lemak...
Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month
The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
The Feast of San Gennaro is back this week!
Out-of-towners and locals get psyched for the annual Feast of San Gennaro, and for good reason: the event includes the best spots in Little Italy. Eat at some of the best Italian restaurants in the city, watch colorful parades, catch free concerts and of course, see the world-famous cannoli eating competition.
Believe it or not, New York raccoons are about to get vaccinated
In today’s local animal news: New York City raccoons are the subject of the latest vaccine drive, an effort to protect the animals from rabies. According to city officials, a total of 18 animals have tested positive for the deadly virus—and not just raccoons. Two skunks in the Bronx were infected, as were a couple of bats and a cat on Staten Island. COVID-19, move away: rabies is back in town.
See if you can make it out of this artful three-acre corn maze in Queens
Add this one to your fall bucket list: Get into the fall spirit by seeing if you can navigate this three-acre corn maze at a farm in Queens. Called The Amazing Maize Maze, this plant puzzle at the Queens County Farm Museum lives up to the hype. This year, the maze pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting, and it was developed in collaboration with Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
NYC penthouse to list for a record-breaking $250M
Midtown Manhattan’s Central Park Park Tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condo building — reaching 1,550 feet high — following its completion earlier this year. But now, the Billionaires’ Row skyscraper could land another one. The triplex penthouse unit at 217 W....
Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC
Following New Jersey residents’ vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.
Connecticut home of late Bloomingdale’s exec asks $1.69M
The late Marvin Traub transformed Bloomingdale’s from a buttoned-up store into an aspirational luxury mecca in the ’70s and ’80s, where even Queen Elizabeth came to shop. Traub previously told The Post that the Queen “didn’t choose Saks, and she didn’t choose Bergdorf — she chose Bloomingdale’s.”...
Here’s how you can ride NYC’s vintage trains this weekend
The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains is back again this weekend, offering New Yorkers the chance to ride historic trains through the city. On Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, you can hop on and off four historic trains from the Transit Museum’s vintage fleet at the Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms.
The iconic Astor Wines & Spirits is now owned by its employees
Virtually every respectable New Yorker has a story to tell about Astor Wines & Spirits, the iconic store that sits on the corner of Lafayette and East 4th Street. Although until now known for its free wine tastings and in-store events, the shop has just earned another claim to fame: the Fisher family that has owned it until now just sold the store to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which allows employees to hold shares of the company and, therefore, earn a portion of the profits.
Your yellow cab ride is about to get significantly more expensive
The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just put forth a new proposal that would raise the cost of riding a New York City yellow taxi by roughly 23%. Specifically, the base fare and surcharges for any ride would increase from $3.30 to $4.50. Driver pay would also go up by 29% and flat-fare trips from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan would go from costing $52 to $65.
Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter
Citing “market prices for electricity and natural gas” and the “global impact” of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it’s ever been and you’ll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
