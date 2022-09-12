ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ladailypost.com

LAHS Girls Soccer Team Beats Rio Rancho Rams 2-1

The team celebrates Tara McDonald’s first goal. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) girls soccer team scored a goal in each half to beat the visiting Rio Rancho Rams 2-1 Tuesday night at Sullivan Field. The Rams scored first by finding an opening on a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Juanita R. Chavez May 9, 1933 – Sept. 10, 2022

Our living treasure Juanita R. Chavez, 89, of Los Alamos, transitioned peacefully September 10, 2022, with her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful soul left this world surrounded by her family. Juanita was born in Torreon, NM on May 9, 1933, to Juan and Maria Chavez. She attended Estancia School district...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast

Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPS Foundation: LAHS Alum Shares Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes

LAHS alum Paul Horpedahl and Smith Auditorium Manager Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes at LAHS. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera. He is seen here sharing images of productions from their past seasons. Horpedahl graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Christian Church In Los Alamos Hosts Aloha Sunday

Christian Church of Los Alamos hosts annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service and luncheon Sunday. Courtesy/CCLA. The Christian Church of Los Alamos is hosting its annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. “Aloha Sunday” is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

SFCC Library, Santa Fe Children’s Museum And SFCC’s Kids Campus Present Storytime Sept. 21

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College’s Library in partnership with Santa Fe Children’s Museum and SFCC’s Kids Campus to present Storytime for children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the SFCC Library, 6401 Richards Ave. During this event, which is concurrent with the SFCC Open House, the public is welcome to drop in anytime. Children will be able to take home complimentary STEAM kits.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!

This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Applications To Fire Academy 31 Close Sept. 26

The Los Alamos County Fire Department (LAFD) is seeking applicants who possess the drive, dedication and physical ability to succeed through the academy and join the team. Applications for Academy 31 close Sept. 26 and the Academy starts Nov. 28. About LAFD:. LAFD is one of the largest career fire...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022

Jo Ann lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at LANL as a secretary and did photo composition and this started her into computers. Jo Ann was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

DOE/NNSA Extends Comment Period On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New LANL Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has extended the public scoping comment period to Oct. 18 for the new Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The public is invited participate in this process to determine the scope of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

