FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi StewartDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
LAHS Girls Soccer Team Beats Rio Rancho Rams 2-1
The team celebrates Tara McDonald’s first goal. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) girls soccer team scored a goal in each half to beat the visiting Rio Rancho Rams 2-1 Tuesday night at Sullivan Field. The Rams scored first by finding an opening on a...
Obituary: Juanita R. Chavez May 9, 1933 – Sept. 10, 2022
Our living treasure Juanita R. Chavez, 89, of Los Alamos, transitioned peacefully September 10, 2022, with her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful soul left this world surrounded by her family. Juanita was born in Torreon, NM on May 9, 1933, to Juan and Maria Chavez. She attended Estancia School district...
Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast
Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
LAPS Foundation: LAHS Alum Shares Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes
LAHS alum Paul Horpedahl and Smith Auditorium Manager Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes at LAHS. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera. He is seen here sharing images of productions from their past seasons. Horpedahl graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
Christian Church In Los Alamos Hosts Aloha Sunday
Christian Church of Los Alamos hosts annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service and luncheon Sunday. Courtesy/CCLA. The Christian Church of Los Alamos is hosting its annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. “Aloha Sunday” is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula...
SFCC Library, Santa Fe Children’s Museum And SFCC’s Kids Campus Present Storytime Sept. 21
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College’s Library in partnership with Santa Fe Children’s Museum and SFCC’s Kids Campus to present Storytime for children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the SFCC Library, 6401 Richards Ave. During this event, which is concurrent with the SFCC Open House, the public is welcome to drop in anytime. Children will be able to take home complimentary STEAM kits.
Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!
This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
CIT Echo: Innovative Program Making Difference For First Responders Throughout New Mexico
CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Echo began in 2016 with a grant from the Department of Justice and a partnership between the Albuquerque Police Department, UNM Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences and Project ECHO. The intent of the continuing education program is to provide first responders with much-needed tools to...
Applications To Fire Academy 31 Close Sept. 26
The Los Alamos County Fire Department (LAFD) is seeking applicants who possess the drive, dedication and physical ability to succeed through the academy and join the team. Applications for Academy 31 close Sept. 26 and the Academy starts Nov. 28. About LAFD:. LAFD is one of the largest career fire...
NMED DOE Oversight Bureau To Host Los Alamos Community Engagement Meeting And Open House Sept. 23
…Public is invited to view demonstrations, ask questions. The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Department of Energy (DOE) Oversight Bureau invites members of the public to an open house and community engagement meeting, 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office at 1183 Diamond Dr., Suite B.
Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022
Jo Ann lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at LANL as a secretary and did photo composition and this started her into computers. Jo Ann was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
Chamber Hosts Grand Re-Opening And Ribbon Cutting: Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 PM Today!
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, 3-6 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.) at 3250 Trinity Ave. Courtesy/Chamber.
Stradling: Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
DOE/NNSA Extends Comment Period On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New LANL Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has extended the public scoping comment period to Oct. 18 for the new Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The public is invited participate in this process to determine the scope of...
