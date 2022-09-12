Read full article on original website
Applying to UAB? Scholarship opportunities and other admissions information you should know
From key scholarship information to test-optional admissions policies, how to apply and upcoming UAB prospective student visits, knowing one’s options and how to access resources is key in the application process. Merit scholarships available. UAB awards merit scholarships for a wide range of academic achievements, for students who apply...
UAB Momentum in Medicine launches second year of program, includes 16 participants
The second year of UAB’s Momentum in Medicine program launched this month and includes 16 women across UAB Medicine and UAB Heersink School of Medicine. The program is a first-in-its-kind option of the highly competitive Momentum Executive Leadership Program hosted by Momentum Leaders—exclusive to women at UAB Medicine.
UAB and Children’s of Alabama launch new urine collection device for critically ill premature infants and children
Collection and recognition of urine production is essential for proper patient care. Urine is often an indicator of organ perfusion, kidney issues or failure, and samples are used for a variety of diagnostic tests. However, current urine collection methods for premature infants and small children, two of the most vulnerable patient populations, are often ineffective.
Seven UAB startups receive $1 million in funding from Alabama Innovation Corporation
The Alabama Innovation Corporation has named the first round of small-business recipients of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program, seven of which are startups from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In total, the seven UAB startups received more than $1 million in funding from the program, or more than...
Faculty and staff to get extra holidays at year’s end
UAB and UAB Medicine employees will receive extra holidays at the year’s end. This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day occur on Sundays. President Ray Watts has decided also to observe Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as holidays — in addition to previously designated holidays Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 — to provide employees additional time to spend with their families and friends.
Meet the 2022-2023 Honors Faculty Fellows in the UAB Honors College
Beginning this month, the Honors Faculty Fellows elevate the academic experience for students in the UAB Honors College by offering unique events that allow students to broaden their horizons by thinking critically about various issues related to personal and professional development, along with global influence. The new cohort of Honors Faculty Fellows are full-time UAB faculty members who design and facilitate year-long projects that provide thought-provoking academic enrichment opportunities through experiential learning activities.
UAB MHRC celebrates 20 years with name change to UAB Minority Health and Health Equity Research Center
There have long been significant differences in health across race, income, education and geographic location. In Alabama and in the Deep South, the impact of these differences is seen everywhere, from the state’s largest cities to its most rural areas. For 20 years, the University of Alabama at Birmingham...
Alumna named RWJF Fellow
University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumna Lindsey Harris, DNP, FNP-BC, (MSN 2011, DNP 2016), is one of six selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows Program. Harris will spend a year in Washington, D.C. immersed in health-related legislative and regulatory issues with members of...
Into the Streets, a day of service, to take place Saturday, Sept. 17
UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets to serve and make a positive impact on the Birmingham community. Since its inaugural event in 1999, volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved and repaired areas throughout the city. The event begins at 9 a.m. with participants’...
UABSON BSN Program ranks No. 9
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program remains a top nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. The leader in college and graduate school rankings released its 2023 “Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs” list, placing the UAB School of Nursing at No. 9 out of hundreds of programs. The School climbed one spot from last year’s rank.
Taking care of brain health and cognition is easy with these simple tips
According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, dementia starts to appear in 10 million people every year, and the number of people with dementia is only expected to increase. However, there are ways to improve brain health and prevent at least some of the complications that come with aging, dementia and similar conditions.
Aging: incorporating healthy habits for improved longevity
Aging is a fact of life. Each year, a person finds themselves hitting new age milestones, decades and life seasons, all of which bring about physical, emotional and cognitive changes. In looking at aging, overwhelming evidence shows healthy lifestyle habits can improve a person’s well-being, ultimately making a difference in their quality of life throughout their lifespan.
Support the Blazer Kitchen by donating school supplies Sept. 20
Accepted school supplies for donation include reams of paper, notebooks, pens, pencils and backpacks, toiletries such as women’s feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and soap, and non-perishable food items. Pack the Cruiser will donate items to UAB’s Blazer Kitchen, the university’s on-campus food pantry, where students in need...
