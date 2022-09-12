ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

uab.edu

UAB and Children's of Alabama launch new urine collection device for critically ill premature infants and children

Collection and recognition of urine production is essential for proper patient care. Urine is often an indicator of organ perfusion, kidney issues or failure, and samples are used for a variety of diagnostic tests. However, current urine collection methods for premature infants and small children, two of the most vulnerable patient populations, are often ineffective.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Faculty and staff to get extra holidays at year's end

UAB and UAB Medicine employees will receive extra holidays at the year’s end. This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day occur on Sundays. President Ray Watts has decided also to observe Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as holidays — in addition to previously designated holidays Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 — to provide employees additional time to spend with their families and friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Meet the 2022-2023 Honors Faculty Fellows in the UAB Honors College

Beginning this month, the Honors Faculty Fellows elevate the academic experience for students in the UAB Honors College by offering unique events that allow students to broaden their horizons by thinking critically about various issues related to personal and professional development, along with global influence. The new cohort of Honors Faculty Fellows are full-time UAB faculty members who design and facilitate year-long projects that provide thought-provoking academic enrichment opportunities through experiential learning activities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Alumna named RWJF Fellow

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumna Lindsey Harris, DNP, FNP-BC, (MSN 2011, DNP 2016), is one of six selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows Program. Harris will spend a year in Washington, D.C. immersed in health-related legislative and regulatory issues with members of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Into the Streets, a day of service, to take place Saturday, Sept. 17

UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets to serve and make a positive impact on the Birmingham community. Since its inaugural event in 1999, volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved and repaired areas throughout the city. The event begins at 9 a.m. with participants’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UABSON BSN Program ranks No. 9

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program remains a top nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. The leader in college and graduate school rankings released its 2023 “Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs” list, placing the UAB School of Nursing at No. 9 out of hundreds of programs. The School climbed one spot from last year’s rank.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Taking care of brain health and cognition is easy with these simple tips

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, dementia starts to appear in 10 million people every year, and the number of people with dementia is only expected to increase. However, there are ways to improve brain health and prevent at least some of the complications that come with aging, dementia and similar conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Aging: incorporating healthy habits for improved longevity

Aging is a fact of life. Each year, a person finds themselves hitting new age milestones, decades and life seasons, all of which bring about physical, emotional and cognitive changes. In looking at aging, overwhelming evidence shows healthy lifestyle habits can improve a person’s well-being, ultimately making a difference in their quality of life throughout their lifespan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Support the Blazer Kitchen by donating school supplies Sept. 20

Accepted school supplies for donation include reams of paper, notebooks, pens, pencils and backpacks, toiletries such as women’s feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and soap, and non-perishable food items. Pack the Cruiser will donate items to UAB’s Blazer Kitchen, the university’s on-campus food pantry, where students in need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

