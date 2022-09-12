The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program remains a top nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. The leader in college and graduate school rankings released its 2023 “Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs” list, placing the UAB School of Nursing at No. 9 out of hundreds of programs. The School climbed one spot from last year’s rank.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO