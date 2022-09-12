‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Phenomenal Anna Kendrick-Led Drama Explores The Tolls of Emotional Abuse [TIFF]

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry Talks Departing From Comedy For His New Drama About Forbidden Love
Tyler Perry’s 23rd film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” is a major departure for the seasoned director known for comedies and farces that are sometimes extremely broad. For “A Jazzman’s Blue,” the prolific filmmaker does a 180 into drama and romance. The story is set in Jim Crowe’s South and revolves around a forbidden love story about two star-crossed lovers.. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, prior to which the director and stars, Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, sat down for an interview to discuss themes like colorism as a cousin of racism and how the experience of making the film changed them.
theplaylist.net
‘The Young Arsonists’ Review: Sheila Pye’s Striking Feature Debut Wants To Burn It All Down [TIFF]
#MeToo has done a lot of good for culture in the five years since the movement’s birth. But there’s bad to take with that good, too, like the endless and awkward sloganeering that commodified the cause as a series of catchphrases: Dismantle the patriarchy; smash the patriarchy; burn down the patriarchy. The last of these, at least, fell out of popular use after Daenerys Targaryen’s blazing heel turn in the “Game of Thrones” finale, because no one wants the necessary work of breaking up macho monopolies over levers of power associated with the indiscriminate incineration of innocent men, women, and children.
theplaylist.net
Maya Hawke On ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: “I Would Love To Die And Get My Hero’s Moment”
Netflix and The Duffer Brothers haven’t even hit the green light yet for “Stranger Things” Season 5, but fans can’t wait for the show’s fifth and final season. And after the thrilling conclusion of Season 4, the stakes against the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, have never been higher. So, who will live and die in the final showdown against Vecna?
theplaylist.net
‘From Scratch’ Trailer: Zoe Saldana Falls In Love Abroad In New October-Set Netflix Mini-Series
Does love have the power to transcend family and cultural differences? According to Tembi Locke, it totally does, and “From Scratch,” a new limited series from Netflix, is out to prove that point. Based on Locke’s memoir of the same name, the eight-episode mini-series stars Zoe Saldaña as...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others
EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence directed feature adaptation of the highly anticipated Suzanne Collins prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has added eleven actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird...
theplaylist.net
‘Viking’ Review: Stéphane Lafleur’s Latest Matches Absurdism With Shocking Beauty [TIFF]
Can you get the same satisfaction from a round of “NBA 2K” as you can from dunking in real life? Is a trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park good enough to check off “African safari” on your bucket list? Does pelting your brother-in-law’s best man with paintballs at the bachelor party make you a combat veteran? Look away if you don’t want to spoil the answers, but: No, no, and no, and puttering around a Quonset hut pretending to be an astronaut isn’t the same thing as hitching a rocket to Mars, either. “Viking,” the latest project from criminally slept on Canadian filmmaker Stéphane Lafleur, tackles formulations of these questions couched in the astronaut scenario.
theplaylist.net
‘Blade Runner 2099’: Amazon Orders Sequel Series With Ridley Scott On Board As Executive Producer
Amazon already has one giant fantasy series currently airing on Prime Video with “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” Now they want to take over the streaming sci-fi market with “Blade Runner 2099,” a “Blade Runner” sequel series, with Ridley Scott on board as executive producer.
theplaylist.net
‘The Lost King’ Review: Richard III’s Redemption Story Needs More Stephen Frears Magic [TIFF]
There once was a noble King whose reputation was slandered following his death. His enemies made sure that his name was equated with the worst rulers of his land. Over the centuries, these falsehoods became fact and even one of the greatest playwrights of the time was complicit in badmouthing him. For Philippa Langley, a marketing professional in the early 21st Century, the more she read about this particular British Monarch the more she began to believe his reputation had been sullied. And, in many ways, he was a man who had been ignored and ridiculed. Something she was experiencing in her own career. That’s the narrative basis for Stephen Frears’ “The Lost King,” which debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend and attempts to give King Richard III of England something of a glow-up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
theplaylist.net
‘The Iron Claw’: Jeremy Allen White Joins Zac Efron & Harris Dickinson In Sean Durkin’s A24 Wrestling Family Film
FX‘s “The Bear” was one of the hit TV shows of the summer, and that’s in no small part to Jeremy Allen White‘s riveting lead performance. Season 2 of the series is on the way, but White now has another big project lined up to keep him busy between then and now.
theplaylist.net
‘Confess, Fletch’: Jon Hamm & Director Greg Mottola On Remaking The Beloved Franchise, Chevy Chase Not Returning & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his “investigative reporter of some repute” hat and talks about Miramax’s latest release, “Confess, Fletch,” with the director Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) and star Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Top Gun: Maverick”). In the film, Fletch (Hamm) finds himself as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, requiring him to revive his own investigative skills in order to track down the real murderer and his new girlfriend’s art collection.
theplaylist.net
‘V/H/S99’ Trailer: Another Dose Of Gory Horror Anthology Nostalgia
Ready for another dose of gory nostalgia? The V/H/S franchise satisfies found footage fanatics with its latest entry, “V/H/S/99.” Set at the end of the ’90s, this new project captures a period full of fears (real and imagined) about a new millennium. The changing times also mean an entry playing by its own rules. “V/H/S/99” skips the series’ usual structure — opting instead to focus on one tape. What comes next can only be described as layers of horrific recordings blending with the unmistakable static of used VHS tapes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Inappropriate Behavior’: Bobby Cannavale To Star In Road Trip Comedy With Robert DeNiro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga & More
Bobby Cannavale has a busy 2022 with “Blonde,” Netflix‘s “The Watcher,” and “Seriously Red” all coming out before the end of the year. Now he has his next project lined up: “Inappropriate Behavior,” a road-trip family comedy with a stacked ensemble cast.
Max Thieriot Says Balancing ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’ Is A “Juggle” But “I Can Keep Up”
Max Thieriot, star of both Paramount+’s SEAL Team and CBS freshman drama series Fire Country, has opened up about the challenges of filming two high-profile series at the same time. Deadline revealed in May that Thieriot would pull double duty by returning to SEAL Team, while also starring in Fire Country, after it was picked up to series, with the latter being a passion project for him. “It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” he...
theplaylist.net
Martin Scorsese Remembers Jean-Luc Godard & Says His Films “Feel More Necessary & Alive Than Ever”
As you’re probably aware at this point, acclaimed filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard passed away earlier this week at the age of 91. The exact details of his passing have been kept private, but it is being reported that he used assisted suicide to end his own life. And as you might expect, when the world found out about Godard’s passing, people quickly showed their love for the filmmaker and his influence on cinema.
theplaylist.net
‘Barbie’: Saoirse Ronan Is “Gutted” She Won’t Be In Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts
After “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” it’d only make sense for Saoirse Ronan to reunite with Greta Gerwig for her upcoming “Barbie.” And that was the plan until scheduling conflicts got in the way. But, due to that, unfortunately, Gerwig won’t be a “Barbie” girl next year.
theplaylist.net
‘Kiin’: Watch ‘The Silent Films’ Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Cannes Hit
After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
theplaylist.net
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Naomi Ackie Stars In The Whitney Houston Music Biopic
Whitney Houston is getting the biopic treatment with “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” The highly anticipated film — from director Kasi Lemmons — covers the musical icon’s legendary life and her tragic death at age 48. It also promises to feature songs that built her career, while ensuring her status among beloved artists. “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-writer Anthony McCarten takes on writing duties; the screenwriter’s work extends to “The Theory of Everything” as well as “Darkest Hour.”
theplaylist.net
‘Decision To Leave’ Trailer: Park Chan-wook’s Romantic Murder Mystery Hits Theaters On October 14
It’s been six long years since Park Chan-wook‘s last outing, “The Handmaiden.” But now, the South Korean master director is back with his latest, “Decision To Leave.” And if his Best Director win for the film at the Cannes Film Festival this year is any indication, Park hasn’t lost a step.
theplaylist.net
‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Thrives In A Biopic That’s A Cut Above The Rest [TIFF]
The looming specter of whiteness often plagues stories of Black achievement, overshadowing what should be singular moments of triumph. Though it is true that these legends disrupted the framework of whiteness and pushed the world towards progress, the films about them don’t necessarily need to follow that same structural path. There is an option to foreground these people’s interior lives, with whiteness instead functioning as mainly an obstacle within the narrative. But films like “Hidden Figures” and “Green Book” are choked by their white characters, both good and bad, taking time and focus away from the Black historical figures we came to the theater to learn about. With his third feature, “Devotion,” director J.D. Dillard bucks against those storytelling inclinations by dedicating nearly every scene to understanding a complicated young Black man with an admirable work ethic and a deep sense of conviction.
Comments / 0