AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO