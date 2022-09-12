Read full article on original website
State of Georgia cuts more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Board of Regents has discontinued more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs in Georgia universities, including some right here in Central Georgia. Bachelor of Arts degrees in English, economics, and Master of Arts degrees in teaching history all made the list of discontinued programs at Fort Valley State University, but its provost says it is only making room for better.
WRDW-TV
5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.
Augusta University losing 26 degree programs
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – More than two dozen programs will no longer be offered at Augusta University. The decision coming from the Board of Regents. They say the 26 programs haven’t seen a student enrolled in at least two years. The following programs were removed from Augusta University: Associate of Arts, Core Curriculum Associate of Science […]
U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools
ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
WALB 10
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in
ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
RCSS announces death of long time school board attorney
(WJBF) – The long-time legal counsel for two local school systems has died. Leonard “Pete” O. Fletcher, Jr. provided legal counsel for the Richmond County Board of Education for more than 50 years and the Columbia County Board of Education for more than 30 years. According to his biography, Fletcher served as counsel for the […]
WATCH: Georgia principal on administrative leave after using racial slur
A Georgia principal is on administrative leave after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth Copunty last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
41nbc.com
Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy. Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park. Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10. Fair organizers say the...
Columbia County School District gives update on recent digital learning day; focus on ways they will improve
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Adapting to the digital world, Columbia County school leaders say the district’s first digital learning day last Friday was a success. It gave students a chance to explore different digital activities. There were no textbooks or pencils. All of the lessons were electronic. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, members got an […]
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Board of Education Meeting on September 13, Accepting Funds from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund
The State Board of Education will hold a called board meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to accept funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The meeting will be livestreamed and can be heard by the public HERE. The official meeting agenda...
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
New booster vaccine to fight 2 current COVID-19 variants to soon be available in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's meant to fight and protect you from the two current variants, Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says, "Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5." The Georgia Department of Public Health is rolling out a bivalent COVID booster. This means the vaccine has the genetic makeup...
Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
