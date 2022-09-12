Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
Providence club can reopen after brawl, but no car show
The Board of Licenses ruled that the bar may reopen Thursday, but with heightened security and no glass cups.
rimonthly.com
Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites
More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
WCVB
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor
Gov. Dan McKee won the Democratic nomination, beating his rivals in a majority of the state's municipalities.
nerej.com
Five R.I. companies come together to transform building while the business inside stays open
Riverside, RI The thing Rhode Island is perhaps most famous for is for being (at least for the last 245 years) the smallest state in the U.S. A recently completed renovation project in this East Providence neighborhood demonstrates this admirably. One of Rhode Island’s largest employers and one of the biggest pharmacies in the country is CVS. They are, in a way, a representative of Rhode Island on nearly every Main St. in America, projecting solidarity and dependability to the customers.
The Dunk officially becomes the AMP
Amica will pay $900,000 annually to label the venue the Amica Mutual Pavilion — or The AMP.
nrinow.news
Ten years in the making, project documenting village history comes to audiences Friday
NORTH SMITHFIELD – It’s an epic saga documenting centuries of village history, and locals will recognize not just the places featured in the docu-series, but the people who have helped to bring it to life. Episode 1 of Slatersville, America’s First Mill Village premieres on Rhode Island PBS...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
ABC6.com
Kalus fires back at McKee following wins in Rhode Island primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island primary is in the books, and the race for governor is now set. Gov. Dan McKee survived a tough primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and now gets ready to meet Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election. Kalus...
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out inside Providence club
Providence police arrested a man in possession of a ghost gun outside a club on Broad Street.
Seekonk police need help naming new comfort K9
The department was gifted a puppy by Boonefield Labradors which will be working as a comfort dog in the town's schools.
fallriverreporter.com
Doctor brings experience as team physician for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox to Southcoast Health
FALL RIVER and NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Expanding sports medicine services across the region, Southcoast Health welcomed a new provider, John Ponti MD, CAQSM, to the health system on August 15. Dr. Ponti practices at Southcoast Health’s Orthopedic Clinics in Dartmouth and Swansea. “My role as a Sports...
Turnto10.com
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
ABC6.com
Rainfall causes flooding across Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday’s rainfall caused flooding across Southern New England. Ocean Road in Narragansett was flooded, causing cars to have to drive through multiple feet of water. As of noon the streets have been cleared and cars are able to drive normally. Fall River also saw...
ABC6.com
4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
When will fall foliage peak in RI, MA?
URI's Dr. Brian Maynard says the recent heavy rainfall came at just the right time to save the fall foliage season.
