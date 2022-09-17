ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Michigan State vs. Washington odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmB8x_0hsCb28K00

Michigan State travels cross-country to square off against Washington in a Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in college football's Week 3 action this Saturday.

An important early season test for the Spartans as they look to show they still belong in the national picture despite losing Kenneth Walker. And for the Huskies, who have impressed in Kalen DeBoer's new offense with Michael Penix at the helm, coming in at 2-0.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan State vs. Washington football picks, prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kUZ4_0hsCb28K00

Football Power Index projects a close game, with Michigan State getting the slight edge, a 53.4 percent chance to defeat Washington on the road.

That leaves the Huskies a 46.6 percent shot to take down the Spartans on home turf in a win that would greatly aid the Pac-12's reputation.

The oddsmakers are going the other way, as Washington comes into the game as slight 4 point favorites , according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57.5 points .

Michigan State checks in at No. 11 in the latest FPI college football rankings , projected to win 8.2 games this season, and estimated to be 15.1 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

Washington jumped 15 spots in the latest computer rankings to No. 25 overall, expected to win 8.9 games on the year, and 9.6 points better than the teams it will play this season, according to the computer.

AP top 25 voters moved the Spartans up 3 spots to the No. 11 position in the latest Week 3 poll. Washington was not ranked, and received no votes.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

