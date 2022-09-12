Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso
We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t
Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
Downtown El Paso Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival Comes Alive in October – Here’s What’s in Store
It's almost ofrenda season. The City of El Paso Dia de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown El Paso on the last Saturday of October. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Day of the Dead parade featuring a cavalcade of catrinas, catrins, calaveras and larger-than-life Mojigangas.
Relieve That Nostalgia With These Old El Paso TV Commercials
The 80s & 90s seem so far away but it's always fun to look back & fondly remember what we grew up on. We used to have such a hard time remembering a show or movie we loved when we were younger. With the internet, we can find anything with ease.
Cute Squirrel Caught on Camera Enjoying the Views at Scenic Drive
Tons of people love to visit Scenic Drive to enjoy the scenic views of the city. There have been times some of us will visit Scenic Drive to gather thoughts or even read a book. Plus, locals aren't the only ones who will head to Scenic Drive for the scenic...
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
El Paso Artist Diego Robot Hosts Inspiring Solo Show This Weekend
One of El Paso's talented artists, Diego Robot, will be hosting his first solo exhibit in 4 years: Peace Love Dope Death, beginning on Friday, September 9, 2022. Diego Robot is a local artist whose art can be spotted everywhere around town, including on El Paso Rhinos jerseys. He has even lent his talent to help fundraise for several causes, including community scholarship awards with First Light Federal Credit Union.
The Plaza Theatre Makes List of 5 Most Haunted Places in Texas
El Paso's Plaza Theatre has made a list of the five most haunted places in Texas. I'm a little surprised by this news mainly because almost a year ago, I wrote this article based on a list from Onlyinyourstate.com that compiled"12 Haunted Places In Texas [that] Will Send Chills Down Your Spine". I was a little upset because not one place in El Paso was listed.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0