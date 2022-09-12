ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following

In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
El Paso Artist Diego Robot Hosts Inspiring Solo Show This Weekend

One of El Paso's talented artists, Diego Robot, will be hosting his first solo exhibit in 4 years: Peace Love Dope Death, beginning on Friday, September 9, 2022. Diego Robot is a local artist whose art can be spotted everywhere around town, including on El Paso Rhinos jerseys. He has even lent his talent to help fundraise for several causes, including community scholarship awards with First Light Federal Credit Union.
The Plaza Theatre Makes List of 5 Most Haunted Places in Texas

El Paso's Plaza Theatre has made a list of the five most haunted places in Texas. I'm a little surprised by this news mainly because almost a year ago, I wrote this article based on a list from Onlyinyourstate.com that compiled"12 Haunted Places In Texas [that] Will Send Chills Down Your Spine". I was a little upset because not one place in El Paso was listed.
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

