ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Look out Zen 4, Intel says Raptor Lake's single thread performance is 15% higher than Alder Lake

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake processors were not on the roadmap until two years ago, when Intel decided to rush to battle stations and get to work on what would become the 13th Gen.

Intel's Isic Silas, general manager of client platforms and corporate VP, confirmed today at the Technology Tour here in Israel, that Raptor Lake was something of a last-minute (in CPU roadmap terms) addition to Intel's roadmap. Usually Intel would plan chips for many years in advance. Even if the public doesn't necessarily know about it. Raptor Lake, however, was a relatively late addition.

"Raptor Lake was not on the Intel roadmap just two years ago, there was supposed to be another product," Silas tells us.

"So we predicted, okay, the next one, which was very complex from an architecture point of view, would not make it on time. So we have two options, one to close our eyes and say everything should be okay and I can go and pray to the synagogue and make it happen.

"The other option was to go back to management to give us some small amount of resources in order to do a product and this is where we started Raptor Lake."

Intel then set out to make something out of the 12th Gen Alder Lake architecture that would take the form of the 13th Gen. That's not necessarily easy, though Silas says there was plenty of impetus to find increased performance somewhere on account of what it would be up against in the market.

Starting out with a performance expectation of around 16 - 20% multi-threaded performance increase over Alder Lake, the design team quickly realised it needed to go further, for two reasons.

"One, we have much more competition than we thought," says Silas. "Second, we internalised the fact that Raptor Lake needs more time in the market."

The Raptor Lake processor architecture, launching sometime soon, is going to have to lead Intel's charge against AMD's Zen 4 architecture until Meteor Lake pops up late in 2023. It's the result of a lot of back and forth with multiple departments and teams to make something out of an architecture and process that's in many ways similar to Alder Lake.

Intel says 6GHz clocks are within reach on these new chips.

However, there will be few key changes. "We have a very small change to the Raptor Lake core, to the P-core," says Silas, "we have no changes at all to the idea of the E-cores, no changes to the graphics."

Intel is still playing it coy with the full details, but generally the performance is reportedly looking good. Intel is talking about a 15% single thread performance improvement over Alder Lake, and up to 40% higher multi-threaded performance. By comparison, AMD's competing CPU architecture, Zen 4, is promising its Ryzen 7000-series processors can deliver up to 13% higher IPC than its own predecessor.

As Silas explains, to reach this sort of uplift in performance is, considering it's ostensibly the "same architecture, same process. In my view, a miracle."

Intel has begun teasing some of what we can expect from the coming 13th Gen chips. For one, Intel says 6GHz clocks are within reach on these new chips, which would be quite a milestone, it wasn't too long ago that 5GHz became a more mundane target. Of course, there are also plenty of rumours as to what Intel might have in store with its upcoming chips, if you're curious.

Your next machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nhor_0hsCVxm200

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC : The top pre-built machines from the pros
Best gaming laptop : Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

The next-gen product to follow Raptor Lake is Meteor Lake, the chip generation set to use Intel's new tiled approach in CPUs and one which promises a big uplift in integrated graphics performance. Though that's currently set to arrive sometime in 2023 by today's roadmaps. I'm told that Intel considers this chip to be on track to launch on time—as in, Meteor Lake's current release window is accurate and up-to-date—and that the roadmap was adjusted around the time Pat Gelsinger arrived at the company as new CEO.

Though we don't have an exact date for Meteor Lake's launch, this time next year sounds as good a guess as ever.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Sorry, but it's still not a great time to buy a graphics card

Despite what you might think, the market is still too tricksy to upgrade. You'd be forgiven for thinking now would be a great time to treat yourself to a new graphics card. Ethereum mining has finally gone the way of the dodo, meaning that the second-hand market should be buoyant, and prices for new cards are approaching reasonable levels too. So all good news for once? Hold that thought.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Performance Improvement#Zen#The Technology Tour
PC Gamer

Reasons to be cheerful: 'GPU mining is dead less than 24 hours after the merge'

Ethereum GPU mining is dead and miners are searching for mineable alternatives... with little success. The ethereum merge has finally happened! After years of planning, development, and delays, ethereum’s shift to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has seeming gone off without a hitch. Ethereum miners have been made redundant, and hopefully, this is the official end of large-scale GPU mining—the bane of PC gamers worldwide—forever.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Check out Half Life 2 running on a Steam Deck that never was

Valve has been showing off its Steam Deck prototypes as part of the device's launch in Asia. The tech industry tends not to show off its first drafts, not so with Valve's Steam Deck (opens in new tab). Companies such as Microsoft would rather you imagine that their sleek, oblong gaming machines fell from the sky fully-formed than give you a look into the innumerable failures and rejected versions that had to be made first. Thankfully, Valve has never really shared that philosophy. In the Steam Deck booklet (opens in new tab), interviews, and even (slightly hurtful) nicknames (opens in new tab), the company has never hid that the process of creating the Steam Deck was one of trial, error, and constant iteration.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Pimax promises gifts among birthday celebrations and 12k VR Headset launch

You'll have to check the Pimax website starting next week to find out what they are. As VR becomes even more commonplace in the home thanks to affordable and portable options like the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), we're seeing a split in VR users. Some are after that easy low cost experience, but many are using the improvements in technology to level up the experience's fidelity. One company that's going all in on trying to give you the best VR experience is Pimax with its impressive high resolution offerings with 200 degree field of view. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

How HDMI Technology Is Bringing Gaming Features To More Gamers

Whether it’s the rise of cloud gaming, TVs with built-in games, "smart" monitors, or the popularity of retro game decks, constant change is a fixture on the gaming landscape. Those changes are not confined to gaming platforms and PCs. TVs are being built with gaming-specific features, such as support...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sunday Gold Review

What is it? A curious mix of JRPG with point and click adventure in a very Deathloop-esque '70s near future. Reviewed on: Intel i5 12600K, Nvidia RTX 3070, 32GB RAM. Link: Steam page (opens in new tab) The trend in newer RPGs (I'm thinking Pillars of Eternity, Divinity: Original Sin...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy