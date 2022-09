Thousands of Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators recalled due to fire risk 00:23

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two very popular Ford SUVs are currently being recalled.

Ford has recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after it became known their heating cooling fan motors can catch fire.

So far 25 fires have been reported with 12 of those 15 causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

Today, the company will begin reaching out to the owners of the models built between 2014 and 2017.

To see if your vehicle is part of this recall and to learn what to do next, head to this link .