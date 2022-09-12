Read full article on original website
Grand opening set for Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens in Langston
The Town of Langston City, the Langston City Chamber of Commerce, and Langston University will partner with the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens to ceremoniously open this renowned facility on October 1, 2022. The Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens is located at 313 Turner Street in Langston. A Coffee and...
Watch: 1981 GHS Wrestling Team inducted into Hall of Fame
The Guthrie High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted the 1981 state championship wrestling team during Homecoming festivities over the weekend. The ’81 championship is the lone title for the wrestling program. That season, the Jays were led by head coach Mark Neuman and assistant coach Dutch Dunn. Neuman,...
Man reportedly admits to setting his aunt’s home on fire
It’s not every time law enforcement officers are told the truth during an investigation, but that was the case in an arson investigation. Guthrie police responded to 33 Oak Park on Sept. 5 for a house fire. Upon their arrival, a man yelled out needing medical attention. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hendon, told officers that he lived at 129 Oak Park and reportedly said he had lit his aunt’s apartment on fire.
