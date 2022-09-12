It’s not every time law enforcement officers are told the truth during an investigation, but that was the case in an arson investigation. Guthrie police responded to 33 Oak Park on Sept. 5 for a house fire. Upon their arrival, a man yelled out needing medical attention. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hendon, told officers that he lived at 129 Oak Park and reportedly said he had lit his aunt’s apartment on fire.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO