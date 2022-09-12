Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Ex-Black Peaks members announce debut album with new band Skin Failure
Following Black Peaks’ split last summer, vocalist Will Gardner and bassist Will Larkin have joined forces with guitarists Paul Stallan and Toby Stewart, and drummer Sam Simpson, for new thrash / hardcore band Skin Failure. The group will drop their debut album Radillac on November 11 via Small Pond,...
2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival. Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s
As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
Hardy Dons an Orange Jumpsuit for Live Debut of ‘Wait in the Truck’ at Seven Peaks Festival [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson joined forces on the stage of Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Musical Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 3), giving the first-ever live performance of their much-buzzed-about duet single, "Wait in the Truck." To celebrate the occasion, both artists wore outfits reminiscent of their song's music video. Wilson...
Billboard
Elton John & Britney Spears ‘Hold’ No. 1 Spot on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Elton John and Britney Spears bound in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Sept. 10) with “Hold Me Closer.” It’s just the third song to debut at the summit since the chart began in January 2013, following Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in March 2020 and Drake’s “Falling Back” this July.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
Music Festival Season Isn’t Over Yet—Here Are the Best Events to Attend the Rest of the Tear
If the music festivals of 2022 prove anything, it’s that festival season is back and better than ever. Lollapalooza, Bottlerock, The Governors Ball and more massive music festivals returned this year, and festival season isn’t done yet. The return of music festivals came after Coachella‘s cancellation in 2020...
Queen’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Queen has been a household name in rock for years, with songs in the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the past six consecutive decades. In fact, Queen briefly overtook The Beatles as the U.K.’s most successful chart act in 2005. Led by front-man Freddie Mercury, the British rock band emerged in 1970. Guitarist Brian […]
Marillion - Holidays In Eden (deluxe reissue): "Steve Hogarth's charismatic presence is palpable"
Marillion's Holidays In Eden gets a deluxe reissue and its songs have certainly worn well
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 16
The superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is one of the biggest pop juggernauts in the world, with billions of streams and massive world tours to its name. Born Pink, its second full-length album — and "full-length" is relative here, since we're talking about eight songs in under 25 minutes — promises to further expedite BLACKPINK's domination of the U.S. charts.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Drops Highly Anticipated Second Album, 'BORN PINK'
After dropping their hit single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK has finally dropped their hotly anticipated second studio album titled BORN PINK. As unveiled previously, the record is comprised of eight songs, led by the title track “Shut Down,” in addition to “Pink Venom,” “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” ‘Typa Girl” and “Ready For Love.” The leading track is accompanied by a music video Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo sing, “Shut it down, uh uh uh.”
thesource.com
The Isley Brothers Announce New Album ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ for Sept. 30
Following the “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” remake with Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers have announced a new album of the same name. According to The Isley’s Instagram page, the album will release on Sept. 30. The original single was from the 1975 album The Heat...
NME
Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM pauses after six years
Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM, a global station and platform focused on electronic music will pause in October after six years on air. The founder shared a statement on social media regarding the pause, and Worldwide FM’s social channels also described a “period of transition” as well as plans to offer minimal service as they re-evaluate financial options for the station.
Lacuna Coil share hypnotising music video for Swamped XX
Lacuna Coil release new version of Swamped, from forthcoming "deconstructed" edition of Comalies
Review: Pink Floyd’s remixed ‘Animals’ released after delay
“Animals,” Pink Floyd (Sony Music) Nothing is easy when it comes to Pink Floyd and its legacy, which explains why the 2018 remix of the band’s 1977 release “Animals” is just now seeing the light of day. Lead guitarist David Gilmour wouldn’t sign off on the...
Marcus Mumford review: Frontman confronts his abuse on a solo debut that feels (necessarily) heavy
“How should we proceed / Without things getting too heavy?” asks Marcus Mumford on his first solo album. It’s a reasonable question to ask of both himself and his listeners, because the 10 raw songs on this self-titled record find the singer processing the sexual abuse he experienced as a child. He was apparently so concerned about triggering other victims that he sent all the lyrics to a trauma specialist to ensure he’d “reflected reality”.This doesn’t mean he pulls any punches. The self-described former “fat kid from London”, who started out playing drums for Laura Marling and formed his...
Jane Weaver’s Fenella collaboration announce second album
Experimental outfit Fenella will release new album The Metallic Index in November
Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Not Fragile - Album Of The Week Club review
There's more to BTO than Smashy and Nicey's favourite song, and Not Fragile proves it
