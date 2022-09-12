Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes leads team to victory Thursday
Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns en route to a prime-time win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, which is a nice follow-up to his electric performance last week. He made a number of plays against against the Chargers, and he has proven that he is still among the leagues best, even without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is a premier option at the position and and a must-start in every league.
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Freedman’s Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. If you want to dive deeper...
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: College Football Week 3 Players to Watch (2022)
I’m sure there will be more weeks like last week to come, but wow!. Texas, who was a 20-point underdog, took #2 Alabama to their limit until a Game-winning FG with 15 seconds left gave the Tide the victory. And two huge upsets occurred, App State does it again, this time against #6 Texas A&M at College Station (see below), and Marshall takes down #8 Notre Dame in South Bend.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Must-Start or Sit: Week 2 | Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Carson Wentz, Darrell Henderson, Gerald Everett (Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 2 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert heads for X-rays following Week 2 loss
As initially reported by Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football, QB Justin Herbert will get X-rays on his ribs following the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. (Mark Maske on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 24-year-old elite QB was repeatedly hit and sacked during the Thursday night Week 2 showdown against...
fantasypros.com
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
Reviewing the Amazon Prime Video ’Thursday Night Football’ Experience
Evaluation of NFL on Prime Video needs to be broken into two separate categories.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Justin Fields, Kareem Hunt, George Kittle (2022)
There is no better time for overreaction than after Week 1 of the fantasy season. Fantasy managers have been hungry for actual football for so long that they will scrutinize every minute of every play in that first game. And as we all know, it can lead to some interesting conclusions about our fantasy team.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m going to pull the curtain back a little. This is the introduction to the Week 2 edition of “Freedman’s Favorites” … but I’m writing it on Saturday of Week 1, before we’ve seen any of these teams play (except for Bills and Rams on Thursday Night Football).
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Jeff Wilson Jr., Davante Adams, Justin Fields (Week 2)
We broke ground on this spicy little number last week. #PICANTakes on Twitter is all about calling your shots with outlandish-but-plausible fantasy football predictions on a weekly basis. You can check out the Week 1 Hot Takes column right here. To review, I had an inkling that Tom Brady would...
fantasypros.com
Harrison Butker (ankle) ruled out for Thursday's game against Chargers
Butker was carted off early in the Chiefs' Week 1 win over Arizona, but did return and converted on all of his extra point attempts and his lone field goal attempt. The Chiefs did sign Matt Ammendola in the event that Butker would not be able to go on short week. Butker's injury does not appear to be serious and he should have a chance to return in Week 3.
fantasypros.com
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week one is in the books for the NFL season, and we saw some incredibly surprising things, particularly in the RB category where some favorite preseason sleepers were out-snapped and out-carried by their backfield-mates. Exploiting such things in DFS is the key to winning, especially when following pricing trends, so let’s see what we can come up with for the second full week, complete with 12 games of football!
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday night
Keenan Allen has officially been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1 against Las Vegas and while it isn’t believed to be...
