Environment

ohmymag.co.uk

600-year-old holy site reveals skeletal remains of hundreds of children

Diggers were recently searching around the mysterious St Saviours, and what they found left them surprised. The diggers were clearing up the ruins of a structure located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, where they found a holy site which might date back to 600 years. Burial site or Mass grave?. According...
SCIENCE
#Heavy Rain
Narcity

A Calgary Restaurant Was Closed Down Due To A 'Significant Cockroach Infestation'

A Calgary pub and restaurant has been temporarily closed after "multiple live cockroaches" were found on the premises during an Alberta Health Services inspection. The Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub location at 12 Avenue S.W. was ordered to temporarily close down by AHS after inspectors found cockroaches in food preparation areas, among other Public Health Act violations.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

Canada's Top 25 Coffee Shops Were Just Revealed & Toronto Dominated The List

Toronto is known for its restaurants, but you know what else makes the city so unique? It's all the coffee shops. The coffee shops in Toronto are the unofficial "hangout spots" in the 6ix. Their flavours and environments have not gone unnoticed because Yelp revealed the "Top 25 Coffee Shops in Canada," and Toronto dominated the list.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

More than 200 reports as mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up sky

There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball spotted about 9pm on Thursday.The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl— dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.“I was walking my dog and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Typhoon Muifa: Schools closed and 13,000 tourists evacuated as powerful storm approaches China coast

China ordered ships to return to ports, closure of schools and evacuation of tourists in eastern Zhejiang province on Tuesday as the region braces for one of the strongest typhoons this year to make landfall.Typhoon Muifa, which barrelled towards the port cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan on Tuesday is expected to make landfall on Wednesday between Wenling and Zhoushan.According to the official Xinhua news agency, the typhoon is expected to bring torrential rain across eastern and southern coastal areas, including China’s financial hub Shanghai which is just north of Ningbo and Zhoushan.Ningbo, Zhoushan and Taizhou ordered schools to be...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Alberta Won't Get A Stat Holiday To Mourn The Queen Next Week

The Alberta Government has announced that Albertans will not be getting a stat holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, the Alberta Government said it would instead have a "provincial day of mourning" to mark the passing of the queen on Monday, September 19. On...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Daily Mail

Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant

A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Middle East faces crisis as temperatures rise ‘twice as fast as global average’

Temperatures are rising nearly twice as fast as the global average in the east Mediterranean and Middle East, an international team of scientists has warned.Climate change could have a devastating effect on the lives of millions in the region in the face of an overall warming of up to five degrees Celsius or more by the end of the century, a report prepared by the Cyprus Institute said.That temperature spike was almost twice that anticipated in other areas of the planet, and faster than any other inhabited parts of the world, it said.The report, prepared by the Max Planck...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

False Fall Season will Fuel Temperatures to Skyrocket: US Meteorologists Warn

A false fall season will show a glimpse of cooler temperatures for some parts of the US, but will eventually fuel temperatures to skyrocket in the coming days, according to US meteorologists warn. As the summer season is about to end, forecast indicates that the country will experience further above-average temperatures, especially in the Central US.
Environment

