ohmymag.co.uk
600-year-old holy site reveals skeletal remains of hundreds of children
Diggers were recently searching around the mysterious St Saviours, and what they found left them surprised. The diggers were clearing up the ruins of a structure located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, where they found a holy site which might date back to 600 years. Burial site or Mass grave?. According...
Narcity
Toronto's New Hovercraft Will Get You To Niagara Wine Country In 30 Minutes & Here's How
Have you been stuck in traffic on the Burlington Skyway Bridge recently and wondered if there was a faster way to get around the Golden Horseshoe?. Well, commuters, you might want to listen up because a new hovercraft is coming to town, and it will save you a lot of time on the highways.
Narcity
This Ontario Lookout Tower Has Scenic Views Of Fall Leaves & It's A Short Hike To Get There
You can admire the fall colours from above at this stunning lookout spot in Ontario. Sager Conservation Area is two hours from Toronto and has a scenic lookout tower that won't take you long to reach. The structure is one of the highest points in the area and you'll enjoy...
Narcity
This Small Town In BC Has A 'Unique Glamping Experience' Right On The Ocean & It's Stunning
This small town in B.C. has a super unique glamping retreat that floats right on the Pacific Ocean and it's the coolest thing you'll see all day. The Airbnb stay in Tofino, B.C., is called Lagoon Float Camp and once you see the photos, you'll be wanting to book a trip to this secluded spot ASAP.
Narcity
A Calgary Restaurant Was Closed Down Due To A 'Significant Cockroach Infestation'
A Calgary pub and restaurant has been temporarily closed after "multiple live cockroaches" were found on the premises during an Alberta Health Services inspection. The Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub location at 12 Avenue S.W. was ordered to temporarily close down by AHS after inspectors found cockroaches in food preparation areas, among other Public Health Act violations.
Narcity
Canada's Top 25 Coffee Shops Were Just Revealed & Toronto Dominated The List
Toronto is known for its restaurants, but you know what else makes the city so unique? It's all the coffee shops. The coffee shops in Toronto are the unofficial "hangout spots" in the 6ix. Their flavours and environments have not gone unnoticed because Yelp revealed the "Top 25 Coffee Shops in Canada," and Toronto dominated the list.
Narcity
This New 'Value-Focused' Airline Can Take You From Calgary To Toronto Pearson For $99
A brand-new Canadian Airline which is all about value is launching in Canada next week and its first route will take you from Calgary to Toronto Pearson Airport for just $99 one-way. Canada Jetlines, which describes itself as a "value-focussed leisure carrier," will be embarking on its inaugural flight on...
Narcity
Alberta's Fall Forecast Calls For A Taste Of Early Winter & 'Wild Temperature Swings'
We might have waved goodbye to summer, but Alberta is likely to have a few more weeks of warmer weather this fall before the province gets hit with some big temperature swings and wintery conditions. The Weather Network's Fall Forecast has said while the season gets off to a pretty...
More than 200 reports as mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up sky
There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball spotted about 9pm on Thursday.The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl— dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.“I was walking my dog and...
Typhoon Muifa: Schools closed and 13,000 tourists evacuated as powerful storm approaches China coast
China ordered ships to return to ports, closure of schools and evacuation of tourists in eastern Zhejiang province on Tuesday as the region braces for one of the strongest typhoons this year to make landfall.Typhoon Muifa, which barrelled towards the port cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan on Tuesday is expected to make landfall on Wednesday between Wenling and Zhoushan.According to the official Xinhua news agency, the typhoon is expected to bring torrential rain across eastern and southern coastal areas, including China’s financial hub Shanghai which is just north of Ningbo and Zhoushan.Ningbo, Zhoushan and Taizhou ordered schools to be...
Narcity
Alberta Won't Get A Stat Holiday To Mourn The Queen Next Week
The Alberta Government has announced that Albertans will not be getting a stat holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, the Alberta Government said it would instead have a "provincial day of mourning" to mark the passing of the queen on Monday, September 19. On...
Narcity
Anna Kendrick & 'Alice, Darling' Cast Talk Filming In Canada & Their Fav Spots In Ontario
Alice, Darling premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11, and the cast and director had plenty to say about Canada. The drama-filled thriller was shot in Ontario and Anna Kendrick, the film's leading lady, says she even took on a "gentle Canadian accent" in her role as Alice.
Narcity
Alberta & BC's Weather Forecasts Are Calling For Snow Next Week & It's Supposed To Be Summer
Summer might technically still hanging around but parts of Alberta and B.C. are likely to see some snow next week. The latest forecast from The Weather Network, Western Canada is next in line for some snow as a "strong upper-level trough" brings cooler temperatures and snowy conditions to both Alberta and B.C. next week.
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor Among Towering Monoliths At This Park In Canada
For a truly iconic Canadian experience, you can walk along the floor of the ocean beside unique rock formations at this provincial park. Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park in Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, is where you'll find huge rock towers shaped over thousands of years by the tides of the Bay of Fundy.
Middle East faces crisis as temperatures rise ‘twice as fast as global average’
Temperatures are rising nearly twice as fast as the global average in the east Mediterranean and Middle East, an international team of scientists has warned.Climate change could have a devastating effect on the lives of millions in the region in the face of an overall warming of up to five degrees Celsius or more by the end of the century, a report prepared by the Cyprus Institute said.That temperature spike was almost twice that anticipated in other areas of the planet, and faster than any other inhabited parts of the world, it said.The report, prepared by the Max Planck...
natureworldnews.com
False Fall Season will Fuel Temperatures to Skyrocket: US Meteorologists Warn
A false fall season will show a glimpse of cooler temperatures for some parts of the US, but will eventually fuel temperatures to skyrocket in the coming days, according to US meteorologists warn. As the summer season is about to end, forecast indicates that the country will experience further above-average temperatures, especially in the Central US.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You Won't Want To Procrastinate Fuelling Up
If Ontario gas prices have got you groaning on Thursday, you definitely won't like what you see on Friday. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall another 3 cents on Friday, bringing totals up to 151.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
