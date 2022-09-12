Read full article on original website
Narcity
What You Need To Know Before Taking Your Spouse's Last Name In Ontario
If wedding bells are in your future, you might be considering taking your spouse's last name. Once the cake is cut and the documents are signed, there are still a few more steps that need to be done in order to make the change official. The process can seem a...
Narcity
Pakistani Passport-Holders In Canada Can Visit Some Countries Visa-Free & Here's Where
Even if you don't have a Canadian passport, there are still countries that immigrants and international students across the country can travel to without a visa. Those with Chinese, Filipino, and Indian passports in Canada can all fly to some pretty sunny and beachy places visa-free, and according to Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders are no different.
Narcity
Trudeau Says Parents Can Save Up To $1,300 Per Child With Canada's New Dental Care Plan
Justin Trudeau has laid out the details of Canada's dental care plan and some families stand can save as much as $1,300 over the next two years. On Tuesday, September 13, the PM shared details on Canada's dental care program during a press conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick. "As...
