Sedalia, MO

Sedalia City Council Members Attending MML Conference

Nearly 700 of Missouri’s local municipal officials have gathered for the 88th Missouri Municipal League's annual conference at Margaritaville Lake Resort, located at 494 Tan Tara Estate Drive at Lake of the Ozarks. Officials set the MML policy for the following year at the annual business meeting, in addition...
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same

The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
SPD Exonerated of Any Wrongdoing in Memorial Day Weekend Shooting

The Sedalia Police Department has been exonerated in the shooting death of 22-year-old Masen Moore, which occurred on Memorial Day Weekend. According to a press release issued Friday, no charges or wrongdoing were found against Sedalia Police Officers in the incident after an investigation was completed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug & Crime Control.
Boggess Is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero

August's Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero is Tina Boggess!. She was nominated by her daughter in law, Becca Davis. And what a great time to do it- it was not only her wedding anniversary month, but it was also her birthday! Here's what Becca had to say:. Tina is...
Summer’s Pharmacy Hosting Sensory-Inclusive Vaccination Event

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with Kulture City and Summer's Pharmacy to hold a sensory-inclusive vaccination event on Friday, September 16 in Sedalia and Warrensburg. Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is quoted in the MDHSS release as saying, "We are...
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia

Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
Sedalia 200 Wants Public Input

The Sedalia 200 Board of Education will host a special work session to discuss options and receive public input on the district's long-range facilities plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be small group, tabletop discussions and survey data will be collected. The session is set for 6-8 pm...
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas

You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
Is Yelp Right, Are These the Top 5 Steak Places In Sedalia?

You can find a ranking and user reviews for almost anything these days. Are you looking for a new power tool? Someone's reviewed it. Want to make sure you pick a great hotel? Just check out Expedia, Trip Advisor, or one of the many hotel review and booking sites. When it comes to restaurants, lots of people love Yelp. So I thought I'd see what Yelp's top five places to get a steak in Sedalia are and if we agree with them. Let's get to it.
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit

The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One

When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)

Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
